The footage comes from Cyberleek, whose recent GTA 6 leaks have also been linked to cryptocurrency promotion.

Another Grand Theft Auto 6 leak has surfaced online, this time showing protagonist Jason riding a bicycle along a crowded beach. The footage comes from the hacker known as Cyberleek, who has recently shared several clips allegedly showing Rockstar's upcoming game. The latest GTA 6 leaked gameplay video focuses less on story details and more on the sheer number of NPCs filling the beach. Jason can be seen riding across the sand at dusk while large groups of people gather around him.

What Does the GTA 6 Beach Leak Show?

The leaked clip shows Jason riding a bicycle across a beach during the evening. The beach is packed with NPCs, with characters appearing in different outfits and moving around the area as Jason passes by. The biggest takeaway from the footage is the NPC density. Instead of only a handful of characters spread across the beach, the clip shows large crowds filling the area, making the city feel much more alive.

The variety among the NPCs is also noticeable, with different character models and appearances visible throughout the footage.

Cyberleek's Recent GTA 6 Leaks

The beach footage is part of a recent series of GTA 6 clips shared by Cyberleek. The leaker has previously released footage reportedly showing locations including a nudist colony and a nightclub. The releases have also been connected to cryptocurrency and memecoin promotion, with Cyberleek using the attention surrounding the leaks to promote a crypto-related scheme.

This has made the recent GTA 6 leaks somewhat different from previous leaks, as the footage is being released alongside promotional activity rather than simply being shared by an anonymous source.

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Is the GTA 6 Beach Leak Real?