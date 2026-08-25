Cyberleek's 12th GTA 6 clip gives a full look inside the NINE1NINE nightclub with Jason as your guide.

If you thought the GTA 6 hype had already peaked, CyberLeek just proved you wrong. The 12th leaked clip, which shows the inside of GTA 6 NINE1NINE, has dropped, and it might be the most jaw-dropping footage we've seen from the game yet. Once you see what's inside, you'll understand why people can't stop talking about it.

What Can We See From the 12th GTA 6 NINE1NINE Leak?

CyberLeek has released its 12th clip, titled “NINE1NINE.” It’s one of the biggest clips in the leak timeline so far, and CyberLeek shows no signs of stopping.

The latest footage follows Jason as he steps inside what appears to be an upscale nightclub called NINE1NINE somewhere in Leonida, Rockstar's fictional version of Florida. You might have already seen a peek of this club during the very first GTA 6 trailer.

NINE1NINE isn't just a single room with a dance floor. The footage shows the club has multiple levels, with a main dance floor, several bars, and separate areas where people can hang out. Dancers are placed around different parts of the club instead of just around one main stage. The lighting also changes with the music and the crowd, making the club feel more active.

GTA 5's clubs and strip clubs often felt pretty static once you looked past the main areas. NINE1NINE already looks more detailed and lively, even though we haven't played it yet.

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What You Can Actually Do Inside GTA 6 NINE1NINE

As Jason moves through the club, interaction prompts pop up depending on where he is and who he's near. You can sit, dance, and greet people around you, or interact directly with the Dancer NPCs spread across the venue.

When Jason gets close to a dancer in one of the more private areas of the club, a $50 private dance option appears on screen. It's pretty similar to the strip club mechanics in GTA 5, but based on what the footage shows, it looks far more polished and integrated into the environment.

The NPC reactions are also in diferent level. The women in the club will flirt with Jason, and they offer different dialogue depending on how he approaches them.

The NPC Crowd Density in GTA 6 12th Leak

Earlier GTA 6 footage received some criticism online for looking a bit empty in certain areas, particularly with pedestrian density. NINE1NINE has completely shut down those complaints in one clip. The club is packed. You're looking at dozens of NPCs dancing, drinking, having conversations, and moving around independently.

One moment in the clip stands out. The music suddenly stops, and you can hear the crowd instead. It feels like what would happen in a real club when the DJ just cuts the music. The facial animations on individual NPCs are also worth calling out. Even background characters who have nothing to do with Jason have detailed, expressive faces. Small details like this make a big difference.

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The NINE1NINE clip is one of the most impressive looks at GTA 6 so far. Rockstar has not shown much, but clips like this give a good idea of what the studio is trying to do with GTA 6. If the rest of the game has this level of detail, the wait could be worth it. The official Extended Look on Netflix is coming on August 27th, 2026. So it's better to wait for the real gameplay footage from Rockstar soon!

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