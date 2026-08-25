Click here to add TechWiser as a trusted and preferred source on Google.

Jason can browse headphones, earbuds, and phone cases, hinting at a broader electronics ecosystem and more cosmetic options.

The leak reveals the fictional JoySystem 8 (JS8), whose design and logo appear inspired by PlayStation.

The GTA 6 14th leak takes us inside a detailed game store packed with physical discs, consoles, electronics, and accessories. The clip also appears to be Cyberleek's latest jab at Rockstar and Sony, with the leaker specifically drawing attention to physical game ownership and resale rights.

Cyberleek Takes a Shot at Rockstar and Sony

The first thing that stands out is the “BUY SALE TRADE HERE” sign inside the store.

The store also has a board advertising “Ex-Rental Games and Movies For Sale,” while the camera focuses on shelves filled with physical game discs.

This appears to be a deliberate reference to the ongoing discussion around physical game ownership and GTA 6's release format. Rockstar currently lists a physical boxed version of GTA 6, but its current listing describes the box as including a digital download code rather than a game disc.

Cyberleek later clarified the point behind the trolling with a message:

“People are confused… This is not about actual discs. It is about ownership. Resale rights still matter, even in a digital-only era.”

So, rather than simply mocking the lack of a disc, the message appears to be about whether players should be able to own, sell, and trade the games they purchase.

GTA 6 Has Its Own PlayStation-Like Console

The store also gives us a look at a fictional console called JS8, short for JoySystem 8.

Its design and logo appear to take inspiration from PlayStation, continuing Rockstar's tradition of creating parody versions of real-world gaming brands.

The console is displayed alongside several other electronics, making the store feel surprisingly similar to a real gaming retailer.

Also Read:

The Store Is Packed With Physical Games

The shelves contain numerous fictional game titles, including:

Glory Souls II

Desolate Rim

Arcade Originals

Righteous Slaughter

We Came Together

There are plenty of other titles visible throughout the store, with some seemingly parodying popular real-world games.

The level of detail is impressive because Rockstar didn't simply place a few generic boxes on a shelf. The store appears to be filled with an entire catalog of fictional games and entertainment products.

GTA 6's Electronics Ecosystem Looks Huge

The game store isn't just selling games.

The leak shows JS8 consoles, headphones, phones, monitors, VCR players, arcade machines, earbuds, and phone cases throughout the location.

More importantly, Jason appears to be able to browse some of these products. The footage shows him looking at earbuds, headphones, and phone cases, suggesting that at least some electronics may have an actual interaction or customization purpose.

This could point toward a much larger electronics ecosystem in GTA 6, with players potentially having plenty of cosmetic items to collect and choose from.

Also Read:

Could We Actually Play Games in GTA 6?

This is where things get particularly interesting.

The store contains arcade machines and a huge selection of fictional games, which raises the obvious question: will GTA 6 let us actually play some of them?

Rockstar has previously included playable arcade games and other forms of entertainment in its titles, so the possibility isn't completely out of the question.

Imagine being able to walk into a Vice City game store, buy a fictional game, and actually play it inside GTA 6. Even better, seeing some of the fictional titles as playable throwbacks to older Rockstar games would be an incredible Easter egg.

For now, though, there is no confirmation that the boxed games or consoles are playable. The leak only shows them as part of the store's environment.

GTA 6 Stores Could Be Extremely Detailed

The 14th leak doesn't reveal a major new gameplay mechanic, but it does show just how much detail Rockstar is putting into ordinary businesses.

A single game store contains physical games, rental movies, consoles, arcade machines, phones, headphones, earbuds and accessories. Jason can also browse some of the products, suggesting that these aren't necessarily just background props.

The Cyberleek message adds another layer to the footage by turning the store into a commentary on digital ownership and resale rights.