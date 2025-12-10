GTA Online Mansion Prices and Locations – Which One to Buy?

GTA Online finally added mansions with the A Safehouse in the Hills update, and many players are already rushing to check out these luxury properties. After years of waiting since 2013, you can now own massive estates in Los Santos. The big question everyone wants answered is simple: how much do these mansions cost, and which one should you buy? Let me walk you through everything you need to know about GTA Online mansion prices and locations.

GTA Online Mansion Prices and Locations

Rockstar added three mansions to GTA Online, and they’re all located in the hills around Los Santos. You can buy them through the Prix Luxury Real Estate website on your in-game phone. Here’s the complete breakdown of each property:

The Tongva Estate

Base Price: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 Discounted Price: $8,500,000

$8,500,000 Location: Tongva Hills (northwest of Fort Zancudo)

The Vinewood Residence

Base Price: $12,200,000

$12,200,000 Discounted Price: $9,200,000

$9,200,000 Location: East Vinewood Hills (below the Vinewood sign)

Richman Villa

Base Price: $12,800,000

$12,800,000 Discounted Price: $9,800,000

$9,800,000 Location: West Vinewood Hills (near Miguel Madrazo’s mansion)

The discounted prices are available if you completed the New Listings missions before December 7th, 2025.

Complete GTA Online Mansion Upgrade Costs

The base prices are just the starting point. Each mansion comes with optional upgrades that add extra functionality. Here’s what you can add to your property:

Upgrade Type Cost Armory $720,000 Arcade $950,000 Podium $650,000 Vehicle Workshop $880,000 Security System $1,750,000

If you buy every single upgrade for the most expensive mansion (Richman Villa), you’re looking at a total cost of around $15,700,000. That’s a lot of money, but you get a fully loaded property with everything you need.

What Do Mansions Actually Do in GTA Online?

In GTA Online, these mansions offer real advantages that make them worth buying. Each one gives you 20 garage slots. They also load instantly without cutscenes, so getting in and out is fast. Thanks to the gated entrances, other players can’t break in or bother you either.

Inside the mansions, you’ll find several floors, different rooms, an AI assistant, and a tablet that lets you manage your other properties. You can also buy extra upgrades for things like weapon storage, entertainment, and vehicle customization.

The security upgrade is one of the most helpful additions. It stops raids from happening at your businesses, which can save you a lot of trouble if you manage multiple operations in GTA Online.

Which Mansion Should You Buy?

The Vinewood Residence is probably your best choice. It costs $12,200,000 as the base price, which puts it right in the middle. The location is what makes it shine, though.

The Vinewood Residence sits right below the famous Vinewood sign and above the Vinewood Bowl. So you are located super close to the Diamond Casino and most of the central Los Santos properties. Getting around the city is much faster from this spot.

The Tongva Estate is cheaper, but it’s way out northwest near Fort Zancudo. You’ll spend more time driving if you pick this one. The Richman Villa is more expensive, and it sits in West Vinewood Hills next to Miguel Madrazo’s place. It’s nice, but the location isn’t as convenient as the Vinewood Residence.

But overall, only buy a mansion if you have serious money saved up and you’re committed to making more. These properties are expensive, and while they help boost your other businesses, they’re not essential for gameplay. Are you going to buy these mansions in GTA Online?