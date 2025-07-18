GTA Online Mansions Update Leak: Finally Confirmed 12 Years Later

After 12 long years of waiting, you might finally be able to buy your dream mansion in GTA Online. That’s right, those fancy houses on the hills that you’ve been driving past since 2013 could soon become yours. Here’s everything the leaked files suggest about this rumored update that has the entire GTA community going crazy.

Major Data Mine Reveals GTA Online Mansions Update Leak

The biggest GTA Online leak in years just dropped, and it’s all thanks to Rockstar accidentally leaving clues in their own game files. When the Money Fronts update came out, dataminers like Tez2 and Floorball immediately started digging through the code.

They weren't very subtle with the naming pic.twitter.com/IstpG6EseH — floorball (@Floorball__) June 17, 2025

What they found could be huge: Hidden scripts, company logos, and even discount messages that Rockstar might not have meant for us to see yet. The leaked files show a new business called Prix Luxury Real Estate, which could be selling these mansions.

This company doesn’t exist in the game yet, but dataminers found what appears to be their logo and some text about them hidden in the code. This is the code that appears in the game files:

“You have earned an exclusive discount on a future property purchase with Prix Luxury Real Estate. They will be in contact again soon when properties become available.”

GTA Online Mansions Leaked Features

The leaked scripts also suggest that your potential new mansion might work a lot like the Casino Penthouse. This could mean you’ll be able to:

Host parties – You might be able to invite your friends over and throw epic parties in your mansion.

– You might be able to invite your friends over and throw epic parties in your mansion. Install arcade games – You might be able to put arcade cabinets in your mansion.

– You might be able to put arcade cabinets in your mansion. Use it as your main home – Your mansion could potentially have all the basic stuff you need, like a place to change clothes, plan heists, and store your cars.

Script leftovers suggest the upcoming mansions in #GTAOnline's Winter update will feature functionality similar to the Casino Penthouse, such as party hosting, and will also have slots to install arcade cabinets.



Bear in mind that this is subject to change. — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 16, 2025

The dataminer Tez2 found these details in leaked game code, but he warns that things could definitely change before any update actually comes out. Still, these leaks appear to be coming straight from Rockstar’s own files. If Rockstar follows their usual pattern, mansions could arrive in December 2025 as part of the winter update.

This rumored mansion update could be huge for several reasons. First, players have been asking for mansions since GTA Online started in 2013. Second, this might be the last major update for GTA Online before GTA 6 comes out in May 2026. When GTA 6 comes out, there will probably be a whole new version of GTA Online. But for now, you could potentially enjoy what might be the ultimate GTA Online experience with your very own mansion!