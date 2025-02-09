How to Bulk Delete All Photos and Videos from Google Photos Easily

Google Photos doesn’t offer a simple option to delete all your photos at once. Selecting thousands of images manually is not even an option practically, but it is the only way you have technically. It is tedious and time-consuming. Fortunately, a GitHub tool can automate this process and help you delete all your photos and videos on Google Photos in bulk.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of using the Google Photos Delete All Tool to wipe your Google Photos library quickly.

How Does Google Photos Delete All Tool Works?

This tool is a JavaScript script that you can paste into the browser’s Developer Console. Similar to manually selecting and deleting photos in batches, this script automates that process. However, it cannot select all photos at once; it only deletes those visible on the screen.

Once all visible photos are deleted, older photos will load and appear on the screen. The Google Photos Delete All tool will then select these photos automatically and delete them. Hence, the process is automated and once it starts, you don’t have to do anything else.

What You Need Before Running the Script

Before running the script, ensure you have:

Google Chrome (or any modern browser) – Chrome is recommended for best results.

– Chrome is recommended for best results. English language version of Google Photos – The script may not work correctly in other languages.

– The script may not work correctly in other languages. A stable internet connection – A slow connection may cause delays.

How to Delete All Photos from Google Photos: Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1. Log in to Google Photos

Go to Google Photos and sign in with the Google account that contains the images and videos you want to delete.

Step 2. Optimize Browser Settings for Faster Deletion (Optional but Recommended)

To improve script performance and reduce CPU/memory usage, disable image loading in Google Photos.

Click the lock icon in the address bar > Site settings in Chrome browser. Under Permissions, select the Block option beside Images. Reload Google Photos.

Most browsers have this option somewhere in the settings screen.

Step 3. Access Developer Console to Run the Script

You need to paste the script into the Developer Console on Chrome. To do that, click the three-dot menu > More Tools > Developer Tools > Console tab.

Alternatively, you can also press CTRL + SHIFT + I (Windows/Linux) or CMD + OPTION + I (Mac). The same option can also be accessed by right-clicking on the page > Inspect > Console.

Step 4. Run the Deletion Script

Copy the script from the GitHub repository (delete_photos.js). Paste it into the Console. Press ENTER to start the deletion process.

In case it is blocking you from pasting the code, you may need to first enter Allow Pasting and then press Enter. Now you should be able to paste the code.

Step 5. How to Make the Deletion Process Faster

The script deletes images in batches based on what is visible on the screen. To delete more images at once, zoom out using CTRL + (minus key) on Windows/Linux or CMD + (minus key) on Mac. This allows more images to be selected per batch, making the process faster.

If the script stops midway after some deletions, increase the DELETE_DELAY_CYCLE value by a few thousand milliseconds.

Final Thoughts

Using this GitHub tool, you can quickly and efficiently delete all your photos from Google Photos without manually selecting each one. Whether you’re looking to free up space or start fresh, this script makes the process seamless. Before uploading any images or videos later, make sure to reload the Google Photos website, or else your uploaded images will also continue to be deleted.