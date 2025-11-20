How To Unlock AirPods Pro Features On Android For Free

A new app called LibrePods lets you use AirPods’ exclusive features on Android

It’s free for all users and unlocks features like wear detection, head tracking, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about this app.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are often acclaimed as the best wireless earbuds, especially for their noise cancellation capabilities and ecosystem. However, breaking out of Apple’s walled garden can be challenging, as most features are exclusive to its own devices. Thankfully, a new app can now unlock AirPods Pro features on Android if you have been waiting to switch to team green.

LibrePods is an app that allows you to access all the features of AirPods Pro on Android. Apple has reserved the best of AirPods Pro for its own device in the guise of privacy and to create its own ecosystem.

The app unlocks the following features on Android:

ANC Modes : Switch between transparency, adaptive, and noise cancellation

: Switch between transparency, adaptive, and noise cancellation Conversational Awareness: Automatically lowers the volume when someone is speaking

Automatically lowers the volume when someone is speaking Ear Detection: Plays/pauses the media when you remove or insert your AirPods

Plays/pauses the media when you remove or insert your AirPods Head gesture: Pick up calls by nodding your head

Pick up calls by nodding your head Battery Status: Check the exact remaining battery of your AirPods as well as the case

Check the exact remaining battery of your AirPods as well as the case Rename AirPods : You can change the name of your AirPods just like on iOS

: You can change the name of your AirPods just like on iOS Customize Gestures: Tweak the long-press actions

Tweak the long-press actions Multi-Point Connectivity: Use your AirPods with 2 devices at the same time.

Use your AirPods with 2 devices at the same time. Hearing Aid: Let’s you use your AirPods Pro as a hearing aid

The best part is that the app is completely free to use, so you don’t need to pay anything. What’s the catch then? It’s not officially available on the Play Store, and you need to root your device to take advantage of all features.

If you use a OnePlus or Oppo phone running OxygenOS/ColorOS, then you won’t need to root your device. Although certain features, such as hearing aid, customizing transparency mode, and multipoint connectivity, will still need root.

As far as compatibility is concerned, all features are unlocked for AirPods Pro 2nd Gen users, and the same goes for 3rd Gen AirPods Pro, except for heart rate monitoring. And if you are one of those rare folks who bought AirPods Max, then don’t worry, as they are fully supported as well.

The developer claims that most features work on any AirPods. This means you can expect basics like battery status and ear detection to work regardless of your model. A Linux version is also under development, so you can make the most of your AirPods Pro without needing a Mac.