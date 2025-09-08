Hunty Zombie Tier List: Best Weapons, Traits, and Perks

Update: We last updated this Hunty Zombie Tier List article on September 8th, 2025.

Hunty Zombie is one of the hottest survival games on Roblox right now. You fight waves of zombies using different weapons, and your goal is simple – survive as long as you can. But here’s the thing: not all weapons, traits, and perks are made equal. Some will help you slice through zombie hordes like butter, while others might leave you struggling to stay alive.

This tier list breaks down everything you need to know about the best gear in Hunty Zombie. We’ll cover which weapons pack the biggest punch, which traits boost your damage the most, and which perks can save your life when things get tough.

Hunty Zombie Weapon Tier List

Tier Weapons S Tier Dagger, Scythe, Greatsword A Tier Guitar, Dual Gun, Katana B Tier Baseball Bat, Axes

Weapons are the heart of your zombie-killing setup. Each weapon has different abilities and attack patterns, so picking the right one can make or break your run. The Dagger is the newest addition, and it’s broken in the best way possible. You can summon clones to fight alongside you, dash around with invincibility frames, and deal massive area damage. The Scythe gives you tons of crowd control with quick slashes and pulls enemies toward you.

A Tier weapons are solid choices that work well in most situations. The Guitar might sound weird, but it’s actually great for keeping your distance while dealing good damage. You can blast enemies from far away and even dash through crowds when needed. The Dual Gun is perfect if you like staying back and picking off zombies from a safe distance.

B Tier weapons aren’t bad, but they have some clear weaknesses. The Baseball Bat is the starter weapon – it’s decent for beginners, but you’ll want to upgrade quickly. The Axes have okay damage but lack the special abilities that make other weapons shine.

Hunty Zombie Traits Tier List

Tier Traits S Tier Prodigy A Tier Power III, Focus III, Beast, Fortune B Tier Power II, Focus II, Agility III, Intelligent, Agility II C Tier Power I, Focus I, Agility I

Traits are bonuses you can add to your weapons to make them stronger. Think of them as upgrades that boost your stats.

Prodigy sits alone in S Tier because it’s just that good. This trait gives you a 30% damage boost, 15% skill damage increase, 6% faster attacks, and even makes you move faster. It’s like getting four different bonuses rolled into one. The catch? It’s super rare – only a 0.1% chance to get it.

A Tier traits are much easier to find and still very useful. Power III gives you 15% more damage, which is solid for any build. Focus III boosts your special abilities by 15%. Beast combines damage and attack speed, making it perfect for melee weapons. Fortune doesn’t help with fighting, but it gives you 20% more gold when you kill zombies – great for buying more spins.

Hunty Zombie Perks Tier List

Tier Perks S Tier Vampire, Critical A Tier Undead, DoubleDmg B Tier Berserker C Tier Flame, Healer

Perks are special abilities you activate during combat by pressing E. You need to kill some zombies first to charge them up, but they can completely change how a fight goes.

Vampire is the king of perks. It makes you faster, lets you steal health from enemies when you hit them, and adds burn damage over time. It’s perfect for staying alive in tough situations. Critical gives you a huge damage boost for a full minute – perfect for boss waves or when you’re getting overwhelmed.

Undead in A Tier is great for weapons with long cooldowns. It makes your abilities charge faster and gives you more movement speed. This works really well with ranged weapons like the Guitar or Dual Gun.

The best strategy is to focus on getting S Tier items first. Start by spinning for a good weapon – the Greatsword is your best bet since it’s available through normal spins. Then work on getting Prodigy trait through rerolls. For perks, Vampire is ideal but Critical is much easier to get and almost as good.