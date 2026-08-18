No official specs have been confirmed and rising component costs may affect the final hardware configuration.

The PS5 has been out for over five years, while Sony introduced the PS5 Pro in 2024. However, the question on every gamer's mind is when the PlayStation 6 is releasing. The answer right now is that nobody knows for certain, not even Sony, and the CEO has said as much publicly. Here is everything we know so far about PlayStation 6's expected release date.

PS6 Expected Release Date

Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki confirmed in a Wall Street Journal interview that the PS6 launch date has not been decided yet. That statement alone tells you how early in the process things still are on Sony's end.

What we do have is a collection of reports pointing toward a later-than-expected launch window. Bloomberg has reported that the PS6 could be delayed until 2029, with an earlier report suggesting 2028 as another possible window. Sony has historically followed a seven-year console refresh cycle since the PS3, which would have originally pointed toward a 2027 release. That window now looks increasingly unlikely.

The delay is reportedly being driven by rising memory costs fuelled by the AI boom which has caused RAM prices to skyrocket across the consumer electronics industry. Sony is also on record saying the PS5 is still in the middle of its lifecycle which aligns with a longer wait before the PS6 arrives.

Will the PS6 Have a Disc Drive

This is the question a lot of players are asking, especially in the context of Sony's announcement that new PlayStation games will be digital only from January 2028. If that policy is already in place before the PS6 launches, the case for including a disc drive becomes significantly weaker from Sony's perspective. No official confirmation has been made either way, but the direction Sony is heading with physical media makes a disc-less PS6, or at minimum a disc drive as an optional add-on, a very real possibility.

A 2028 or 2029 launch is later than most fans were hoping for, but given the memory cost situation and Sony's own statements, it is the most realistic window right now. The bigger concern for many players is whether the PS6 will support physical media at all.

With Sony pushing hard toward a digital future, the PS6 could be the first PlayStation console where a disc drive is not standard. That would be a significant shift and one the community will have strong opinions about when it is eventually confirmed.

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