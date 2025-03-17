Roblox A Dusty Trip Codes – Song ID Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox A Dusty Trip Codes on March 17th, 2025.
Imagine driving through a crazy wasteland, dodging zombies, and blasting your favorite tunes. That’s A Dusty Trip for you – a Roblox game that’s all about surviving and having fun. Want to know if there are any active codes for A Dusty trip that you can redeem? This guide will help you find all the working codes and also available song IDs.
Working A Dusty Trip Codes
There are no active codes for A Dusty Trip at the moment. But don’t lose hope as they might get added in the future update.
How to Redeem Codes in A Dusty Trip?
When codes become available, here’s a general guide to redeeming them:
- Launch A Dusty Trip on Roblox
- Look for a codes or redemption section in the game menu.
- Carefully enter the code exactly as it appears.
- Press the redeem button.
Roblox A Dusty Trip Song ID Codes:
Want to turn your desert drive into a music festival? Here’s how:
- Buy the Car Radio Gamepass (129 Robux).
- Find the radio banner in the lobby.
- Grab the gamepass.
- In your vehicle, use the dashboard radio.
- Enter your favorite Song ID.
Here is a list of A Dusty Trip Song IDs that you can use:
- 1836257016: Got Feeling
- 6853070044: Rap
- 73775882728235: Rollin
- 76248530644050: On My Page
- 9245552700: Tacobot 3000
- 6933147325: Say No
- 7528566442: Bozo
- 6901063458: Guitar
- 6703926669: Freaks
- 15689453529: Phonk
- 16190782181: Back It Up
- 131448137: Hold on We Are Going Home
- 131397489: Superbass
- 131149175: I’m Not Afraid
- 131015491: Love Story
- 130794482: I Knew You Were Trouble Song
- 5410083912: Dreamstate Song
- 6781116057: Sick Flu Song
- 1842658587: Like It! Song
- 3552720749: Bad Bunny Song
- 1839224789: Chip Jazz Song
- 1845554017: Uptown Song
- 35930009: Mash Audio Song
- 1837006787: Hot Enough Song
- 7029005367: Summer Fun Song
- 7029083554: Dreamers Song
- 1837403683: Music Box Song
- 1837251940: Quiero Song
- 1845348751: Mellow Chill Song
- 9041969916: Permer Day Song
- 5410085694: Tokyo Song
- 1837467590: Evening Sun Song
- 1839923818: Chilled Song
- 1838652118: Mirror Song
- 1838880936: Si Zue Song
- 1842731690: Vocals Mix Song
- 1840006854: Light it Up! Song
- 139235100: Yellow Song
- 1840821490: Lazy Day Song
- 1842489296: Temple Shade Song
- 1840444509: Jingle Bells Song
- 1843325346: Mystery Song
- 1843689345: Paradise Song
- 1843403987: Happy Songs
- 8361838923: Chocolate Song
- 18448218443: Bright Eyes Song
- 1843248113: Crackin Song
- 628874064: May We All Song
- 1845491707: Me Forever Song
- 1847344655: Crazy Song
- 1840040640: Fleek Song
- 1845904911: Elisa Song
- 6828176320: Rolling Day Song
- 1837103530: Lucid Dreams Song
- 1843415134: Home Song
- 1837241189: Cumbia Song
- 7019388713: Petar Will Son
A Dusty Trip is more than just a game – it’s an adventure. No codes? No problem! You’ve got zombies to fight, roads to explore, and music to blast.