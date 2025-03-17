Home » Gaming » Roblox A Dusty Trip Codes – Song ID Codes (March 2025)

Roblox A Dusty Trip Codes – Song ID Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox A Dusty Trip Codes on March 17th, 2025.

Imagine driving through a crazy wasteland, dodging zombies, and blasting your favorite tunes. That’s A Dusty Trip for you – a Roblox game that’s all about surviving and having fun. Want to know if there are any active codes for A Dusty trip that you can redeem? This guide will help you find all the working codes and also available song IDs.

Roblox a dusty trip Codes

Working A Dusty Trip Codes

There are no active codes for A Dusty Trip at the moment. But don’t lose hope as they might get added in the future update.

Looking for more Roblox codes? Check out our guides for Untitled Boxing Game Codes or It Girl Codes. You can also explore our Roblox codes master list for rewards in other popular experiences.

How to Redeem Codes in A Dusty Trip?

When codes become available, here’s a general guide to redeeming them:

  1. Launch A Dusty Trip on Roblox
  2. Look for a codes or redemption section in the game menu.
  3. Carefully enter the code exactly as it appears.
  4. Press the redeem button.

Roblox A Dusty Trip Song ID Codes:

Want to turn your desert drive into a music festival? Here’s how:

  1. Buy the Car Radio Gamepass (129 Robux).
  2. Find the radio banner in the lobby.
  3. Grab the gamepass.
  4. In your vehicle, use the dashboard radio.
  5. Enter your favorite Song ID.

Here is a list of A Dusty Trip Song IDs that you can use:

  1. 1836257016: Got Feeling
  2. 6853070044: Rap
  3. 73775882728235: Rollin
  4. 76248530644050: On My Page
  5. 9245552700: Tacobot 3000
  6. 6933147325: Say No
  7. 7528566442: Bozo
  8. 6901063458: Guitar
  9. 6703926669: Freaks
  10. 15689453529: Phonk
  11. 16190782181: Back It Up
  12. 131448137: Hold on We Are Going Home
  13. 131397489: Superbass
  14. 131149175: I’m Not Afraid
  15. 131015491: Love Story
  16. 130794482: I Knew You Were Trouble Song
  17. 5410083912: Dreamstate Song
  18. 6781116057: Sick Flu Song
  19. 1842658587: Like It! Song
  20. 3552720749: Bad Bunny Song
  21. 1839224789: Chip Jazz Song
  22. 1845554017: Uptown Song
  23. 35930009: Mash Audio Song
  24. 1837006787: Hot Enough Song
  25. 7029005367: Summer Fun Song
  26. 7029083554: Dreamers Song
  27. 1837403683: Music Box Song
  28. 1837251940: Quiero Song
  29. 1845348751: Mellow Chill Song
  30. 9041969916: Permer Day Song
  31. 5410085694: Tokyo Song
  32. 1837467590: Evening Sun Song
  33. 1839923818: Chilled Song
  34. 1838652118: Mirror Song
  35. 1838880936: Si Zue Song
  36. 1842731690: Vocals Mix Song
  37. 1840006854: Light it Up! Song
  38. 139235100: Yellow Song
  39. 1840821490: Lazy Day Song
  40. 1842489296: Temple Shade Song
  41. 1840444509: Jingle Bells Song
  42. 1843325346: Mystery Song
  43. 1843689345: Paradise Song
  44. 1843403987: Happy Songs
  45. 8361838923: Chocolate Song
  46. 18448218443: Bright Eyes Song
  47. 1843248113: Crackin Song
  48. 628874064: May We All Song
  49. 1845491707: Me Forever Song
  50. 1847344655: Crazy Song
  51. 1840040640: Fleek Song
  52. 1845904911: Elisa Song
  53. 6828176320: Rolling Day Song
  54. 1837103530: Lucid Dreams Song
  55. 1843415134: Home Song
  56. 1837241189: Cumbia Song
  57. 7019388713: Petar Will Son

A Dusty Trip is more than just a game – it’s an adventure. No codes? No problem! You’ve got zombies to fight, roads to explore, and music to blast.

