Roblox A Dusty Trip Codes – Song ID Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox A Dusty Trip Codes on March 17th, 2025.

Imagine driving through a crazy wasteland, dodging zombies, and blasting your favorite tunes. That’s A Dusty Trip for you – a Roblox game that’s all about surviving and having fun. Want to know if there are any active codes for A Dusty trip that you can redeem? This guide will help you find all the working codes and also available song IDs.

Working A Dusty Trip Codes

There are no active codes for A Dusty Trip at the moment. But don’t lose hope as they might get added in the future update.

Looking for more Roblox codes? Check out our guides for Untitled Boxing Game Codes or It Girl Codes. You can also explore our Roblox codes master list for rewards in other popular experiences.

How to Redeem Codes in A Dusty Trip?

When codes become available, here’s a general guide to redeeming them:

Launch A Dusty Trip on Roblox Look for a codes or redemption section in the game menu. Carefully enter the code exactly as it appears. Press the redeem button.

Roblox A Dusty Trip Song ID Codes:

Want to turn your desert drive into a music festival? Here’s how:

Buy the Car Radio Gamepass (129 Robux). Find the radio banner in the lobby. Grab the gamepass. In your vehicle, use the dashboard radio. Enter your favorite Song ID.

Here is a list of A Dusty Trip Song IDs that you can use:

1836257016: Got Feeling 6853070044: Rap 73775882728235: Rollin 76248530644050: On My Page 9245552700: Tacobot 3000 6933147325: Say No 7528566442: Bozo 6901063458: Guitar 6703926669: Freaks 15689453529: Phonk 16190782181: Back It Up 131448137: Hold on We Are Going Home 131397489: Superbass 131149175: I’m Not Afraid 131015491: Love Story 130794482: I Knew You Were Trouble Song 5410083912: Dreamstate Song 6781116057: Sick Flu Song 1842658587: Like It! Song 3552720749: Bad Bunny Song 1839224789: Chip Jazz Song 1845554017: Uptown Song 35930009: Mash Audio Song 1837006787: Hot Enough Song 7029005367: Summer Fun Song 7029083554: Dreamers Song 1837403683: Music Box Song 1837251940: Quiero Song 1845348751: Mellow Chill Song 9041969916: Permer Day Song 5410085694: Tokyo Song 1837467590: Evening Sun Song 1839923818: Chilled Song 1838652118: Mirror Song 1838880936: Si Zue Song 1842731690: Vocals Mix Song 1840006854: Light it Up! Song 139235100: Yellow Song 1840821490: Lazy Day Song 1842489296: Temple Shade Song 1840444509: Jingle Bells Song 1843325346: Mystery Song 1843689345: Paradise Song 1843403987: Happy Songs 8361838923: Chocolate Song 18448218443: Bright Eyes Song 1843248113: Crackin Song 628874064: May We All Song 1845491707: Me Forever Song 1847344655: Crazy Song 1840040640: Fleek Song 1845904911: Elisa Song 6828176320: Rolling Day Song 1837103530: Lucid Dreams Song 1843415134: Home Song 1837241189: Cumbia Song 7019388713: Petar Will Son

A Dusty Trip is more than just a game – it’s an adventure. No codes? No problem! You’ve got zombies to fight, roads to explore, and music to blast.