Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon Codes (March 2025)

by Karan Singh
Update: We last updated this article with new active Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon Codes on March 2nd, 2025.

Ever dreamed of running your own car dealership? In Roblox’s Car Dealership Tycoon, you can build an automotive empire from the ground up, customizing your showroom, selling luxury vehicles, and raking in profits. But building a successful business takes capital, and that’s where these codes come in handy. Redeeming Car Dealership Tycoon codes gives you instant cash of up to $100,000, allowing you to expand your dealership faster, purchase better inventory, and outshine the competition with dazzling showroom upgrades.

roblox car dealership tycoon codes

Working Car Dealership Tycoon Codes (March 2025)

We’ve verified these codes are working:

  • VWCOLLECTOR: Redeem for $80,000 cash
  • IMMORTAL: Redeem for $80,000-$100,000 cash
  • VOLKSWAGEN: Redeem for $100,000 cash
  • POLICESEASON: Redeem for $80,000 cash
  • Khenori: Redeem for $50,000 cash
  • Maxrohaan: Redeem for $50,000 cash
  • Jonatan: Redeem for $50,000 cash
  • Killasfs: Redeem for $50,000 cash
  • IranRan: Redeem for $50,000 cash
  • Tstingray: Redeem for $25,000-$50,000 cash
  • Foxzie: Redeem for $15,000 cash
  • iDev4You: Redeem for $15,000 cash

Expired Car Dealership Tycoon Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

  • ZENVO
  • NEWMAP
  • XMASUPDATE
  • LIMRETURN
  • TRADING
  • JAPANSZN
  • HALLOWEENPART2
  • PUMPKINS24
  • DRIFTFEST
  • NEWCHALLENGE
  • 12MLIMITED
  • 2BPART2
  • 2BVISITS
  • GLOSS
  • PartHunting
  • FORMULASEASON
  • ROOFLESS
  • Toulouse
  • NewChallenges

And many more! Car Dealership Tycoon has had hundreds of codes over its lifespan, with new ones replacing old ones regularly. If you find that any of our listed working codes have expired, please let us know.

Looking for other simulator games with codes? Check out our guides for Boxing Fitness codes and Sonic Speed codes, or browse our Roblox codes guide hub.

How to Redeem Car Dealership Tycoon Codes

Cashing in your codes in Car Dealership Tycoon is quite simple, just follow the steps below:

  1. Launch Car Dealership Tycoon in Roblox
  2. Click the Settings gear icon at the top of your screen
  3. Look for the Codes section at the bottom of the settings menu
  4. Type or paste your code into the text box.
  5. Click the + (plus) button to redeem.

Also, remember that each code can only be redeemed once per account, so you won’t be able to use the same code multiple times to stack rewards.

redeem roblox car dealership tycoon codes

How to Get More Car Dealership Tycoon Codes

The developer, Foxzie, regularly releases new codes through several official channels. To stay in the loop with the latest code drops, here are the best places to check:

New codes are typically released to celebrate milestones, visit achievements, seasonal events, or major game updates. The developer has been particularly generous with codes during updates featuring new car brands (such as the recent Volkswagen promotion), so keep an eye out for those announcements.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Pokemon TCG Pocket when he is not writing articles.

