Roblox Be Dino Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Be Dino Codes on September 1, 2025.

Be Dino is a simple but exciting PvP survival game where you play as different types of dinosaurs trying to survive on a dangerous map. The goal is to collect meat and eggs scattered around the world to grow stronger and evolve into more powerful predators. You can also hunt other players for food, but you need to be careful since stronger dinosaurs can easily turn you into their next meal. Be Dino codes give you free gems and XP boosts that help you unlock rare dinosaurs and grow stronger faster without having to grind for hours.

Working Be Dino Codes

Our team has checked these codes, and they’re currently working in Be Dino. Make sure to use them quickly since they can expire:

YAY10K – Get 10,000 Gems and more rewards

– Get 10,000 Gems and more rewards DREX – Get 1,000 Gems

– Get 1,000 Gems LIVE25 – Get 7,500 Gems, Large XP Boost, and Tier 1 Small XP Relic

– Get 7,500 Gems, Large XP Boost, and Tier 1 Small XP Relic LIKE500 – Get 5,000 Gems, Small XP Boost, and Tier 1 Small XP Relic

Expired Be Dino Codes

There are no expired codes for Be Dino right now. All available codes are still working, so you can use them all to get over 23,000 free gems plus helpful boosts.

How to Redeem Be Dino Codes in Roblox

Using codes in Be Dino is easy, and you just need to follow these steps:

Launch Be Dino from your Roblox games library. Look for the “Shop” button on the left side of your screen and click it. Click on the “Code” tab in the shop menu. Type or paste your chosen code into the empty text field. Click the “Redeem” button to claim your free gems and boosts.

How to Find More Be Dino Codes

We update this guide every time new Be Dino codes come out, so it’s the best place to check for free rewards. Our team watches the game’s official pages and tests codes when possible. We’ll add new codes as soon as they become available. You can also check the game’s description page on Roblox and join their official Discord for any announcements about new codes.