Roblox Chasing Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Roblox Chasing codes on January 5, 2025.

Chasing is a survival Roblox experience, where you must survive a Killer by teaming up with other players. You might also be chosen as the Killer, during which your objective changes to killing every player. The game offers rolls that help you obtain various items that aid in your survival. And, you can use redeem codes to get some rolls for free. In this article, you can find all active Chasing codes and a guide on how to redeem them.

All Active Chasing Codes

Below is the list of all active Chasing codes, granting free rolls:

SEBASTIAN – Get 1 free roll

– Get 1 free roll 50KLIKES – Get 1 free roll

All Expired Codes

Here are all the codes that have expired as of this writing:

UPDATE1

1000LIKES

How to Redeem Chasing Codes

Before redeeming the codes, you must like the experience in Roblox and join their official Roblox group. After that, follow the steps listed below to redeem the codes:

Launch Chasing in Roblox. In the lobby, tap the Shop button at the bottom of the screen. In the Shop menu, scroll down to reveal the Codes section. Copy and paste the code into the box with the “Enter Code” text. Tap the green Redeem button to claim free rolls.

Remember to redeem all the codes as soon as possible because the developers make them inactive after a few days. Moreover, copy and paste the codes into the box to redeem and claim rewards without any errors.

How to Find More Codes

You can follow the game’s developers on their official X handle, @airt4aqz, and join their Discord server. The developers often share new redeem codes via the X handle. Additionally, you can find new codes in the Discord server’s “Codes” channel when the developers release a new one. If you want a straightforward way to find the latest codes, then bookmark this page and check regularly. We will update this article whenever the developers release new redeem codes.