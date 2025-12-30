Roblox FIFA Super Soccer Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox FIFA Super Soccer Codes on December 30th, 2025.

FIFA Super Soccer is an official FIFA-sponsored Roblox experience featuring fast-paced 4v4 football matches in packed stadiums. Choose your position as a striker, midfielder, or goalkeeper, and compete using licensed-style attire, celebrations, and dribbling animations. The game rewards skillful play with Coins for winning matches, scoring goals, and earning MVP status. These Coins unlock packs containing cosmetics, emotes, and gear to customize your character. With thousands of Coins needed for premium packs, every freebie counts. Let’s explore the current Roblox FIFA Super Soccer codes that can give you special packs and exclusive items.

Working FIFA Super Soccer Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for FIFA Super Soccer that you can redeem for free rewards:

fifasupersoccer – Redeem this code for Xmas Pack

– Redeem this code for Xmas Pack bestfootball – Redeem this code for Xmas Pack

These limited-time Christmas packs contain seasonal items including Santa hats, Christmas shoes, holiday themes, and festive accessories.

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

AnimeAutoDelay

Mrcoopeth (previously gave Lava Hair)

(previously gave Lava Hair) Robloxpls (previously gave Toilet Boots)

(previously gave Toilet Boots) justdeony (previously gave Dark Sunglasses)

(previously gave Dark Sunglasses) Johnshalloween (previously gave John’s Scary Theme)

How to Redeem FIFA Super Soccer Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your FIFA Super Soccer codes:

Open FIFA Super Soccer in Roblox and load into the lobby. Complete your first match if you’re a new player. Click the Codes button at the bottom middle of your screen. Enter your code in the “Enter code here…” text box. Press Claim to receive your rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Your rewards will automatically appear in your Customization inventory.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest FIFA Super Soccer codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently. Codes often expire within days of release, so redeem them quickly.

The Christmas Pack items are event-exclusive and will be removed after the season ends, so claim them while you can to build your collection of festive gear.