Roblox Football Legends Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Football Legends Codes on November 22nd, 2025.

Want to get some of the best NFL experiences on Roblox? Then you must try out Football Legends. This 7v7 football game allows you to utilize various tricks like shooting, diving, throwing, and more to take advantage of the situation and secure as many goals as you can. However, if you wish to customize your character and drip them out, then you must obtain the in-game currency. To help you out, we have all the Football Legends Codes that you can redeem for coins and other rewards.

Below, we have listed all the active codes for the game that can be redeemed.

ANGLING – Redeem for 2k Coins ( new )

– Redeem for 2k Coins ( ) TURKEY25 – Redeem for 1x Halloween Skin Case (FL) or 1x Halloween Effect Case (BL) ( new )

– Redeem for 1x Halloween Skin Case (FL) or 1x Halloween Effect Case (BL) ( ) wow – Redeem for Halloween Case ( new )

– Redeem for Halloween Case ( ) 20KLIKES – Redeem for 1k Coins

– Redeem for 1k Coins hotfix – Redeem for Free Rewards

– Redeem for Free Rewards 25KLIKES – Redeem for 1k Coins

– Redeem for 1k Coins SORRY – Redeem for Skin Case

– Redeem for Skin Case SPOOKY25 – Redeem for Halloween Case

– Redeem for Halloween Case ANIMEBOSSRAID – Redeem for Coins and Case

– Redeem for Coins and Case SPRING2025 – Redeem for 1x Spring Emote Case

– Redeem for 1x Spring Emote Case ANIMESKINS – Redeem for 1x Anime Skins Case

– Redeem for 1x Anime Skins Case ANIMETRAILS – Redeem for 1x Anime Trails Case

– Redeem for 1x Anime Trails Case 15000LIKES – Redeem for 1k Coins

– Redeem for 1k Coins 12500LIKES – Redeem for 1k Coins

All Expired Codes

Next, we have all the expired codes that are no longer usable in the game.

XMASSKINS

XMASTRAIL

XMASEMOTES

5000LIKES

2000LIKES

1500LIKES

1MVISITS

1000LIKES

freecase1

500LIKES

250LIKES

100LIKES

RELEASE

SPOOKY

6000LIKES

10mvisits

10kfavs

8000LIKES

ALMOSTXMAS

9000LIKES

TYFOR100K

NEWYEARS25

You can also visit our Roblox Codes Masterlist to find more codes for other Roblox experiences.

Redeeming the codes in the game is a straightforward task. Simply follow the instructions below to claim all the rewards.

Launch Football Legends on your device. Click the gear icon on the left side of the screen. Next, look for the Claim Code Here option and then click on Codes. Paste a working code in the textbox. Hit the Claim! button to redeem the code.

Also read:

How to Find More Codes

The best way to keep track of the latest codes is by bookmarking this page and visiting it frequently. We update our list as soon as new codes become available. You can also join the official Discord Server of the game to get regular updates and interact with others.