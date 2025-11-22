Home » Gaming » Roblox Football Legends Codes (November 2025)

Roblox Football Legends Codes (November 2025)

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Football Legends Codes on November 22nd, 2025.

Want to get some of the best NFL experiences on Roblox? Then you must try out Football Legends. This 7v7 football game allows you to utilize various tricks like shooting, diving, throwing, and more to take advantage of the situation and secure as many goals as you can. However, if you wish to customize your character and drip them out, then you must obtain the in-game currency. To help you out, we have all the Football Legends Codes that you can redeem for coins and other rewards.

Football Legends Codes

All Active Football Legends Codes

Below, we have listed all the active codes for the game that can be redeemed.

  • ANGLING – Redeem for 2k Coins (new)
  • TURKEY25 – Redeem for 1x Halloween Skin Case (FL) or 1x Halloween Effect Case (BL) (new)
  • wow – Redeem for Halloween Case (new)
  • 20KLIKES – Redeem for 1k Coins
  • hotfix – Redeem for Free Rewards
  • 25KLIKES – Redeem for 1k Coins
  • SORRY – Redeem for Skin Case
  • SPOOKY25 – Redeem for Halloween Case
  • ANIMEBOSSRAID – Redeem for Coins and Case
  • SPRING2025 – Redeem for 1x Spring Emote Case
  • ANIMESKINS – Redeem for 1x Anime Skins Case
  • ANIMETRAILS – Redeem for 1x Anime Trails Case
  • 15000LIKES – Redeem for 1k Coins
  • 12500LIKES – Redeem for 1k Coins

All Expired Codes

Next, we have all the expired codes that are no longer usable in the game.

  • XMASSKINS
  • XMASTRAIL
  • XMASEMOTES
  • 5000LIKES
  • 2000LIKES
  • 1500LIKES
  • 1MVISITS
  • 1000LIKES
  • freecase1
  • 500LIKES
  • 250LIKES
  • 100LIKES
  • RELEASE
  • SPOOKY
  • 6000LIKES
  • 10mvisits
  • 10kfavs
  • 8000LIKES
  • ALMOSTXMAS
  • 9000LIKES
  • TYFOR100K
  • NEWYEARS25

You can also visit our Roblox Codes Masterlist to find more codes for other Roblox experiences.

How to Redeem Football Legends Codes

Redeeming the codes in the game is a straightforward task. Simply follow the instructions below to claim all the rewards.

  1. Launch Football Legends on your device.
  2. Click the gear icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Next, look for the Claim Code Here option and then click on Codes.
  4. Paste a working code in the textbox.
  5. Hit the Claim! button to redeem the code.
Football Legends Codes
Football Legends Codes
Football Legends Codes

Also read:

How to Find More Codes

The best way to keep track of the latest codes is by bookmarking this page and visiting it frequently. We update our list as soon as new codes become available. You can also join the official Discord Server of the game to get regular updates and interact with others.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

How to Get W or L in Steal a Brainrot

How to Get Fishino Clownino in Steal a Brainrot

How to Get Trader Rewards in Grow a Garden Roblox

How to Get Trade Tokens in Grow a Garden Roblox

All Trader Event Seeds in Grow a Garden

How to Get Gem Chest in Grow a Garden –...

All Trader Event Pets in Grow a Garden

Pet Simulator 99 Autumn Event Release Date and Countdown

Raise Animals Fantasy Update Release Date and Countdown

Roblox American Plains Mudding Codes (November 2025)