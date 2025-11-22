Roblox Football Legends Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Football Legends Codes on November 22nd, 2025.
Want to get some of the best NFL experiences on Roblox? Then you must try out Football Legends. This 7v7 football game allows you to utilize various tricks like shooting, diving, throwing, and more to take advantage of the situation and secure as many goals as you can. However, if you wish to customize your character and drip them out, then you must obtain the in-game currency. To help you out, we have all the Football Legends Codes that you can redeem for coins and other rewards.
Table of Contents
All Active Football Legends Codes
Below, we have listed all the active codes for the game that can be redeemed.
- ANGLING – Redeem for 2k Coins (new)
- TURKEY25 – Redeem for 1x Halloween Skin Case (FL) or 1x Halloween Effect Case (BL) (new)
- wow – Redeem for Halloween Case (new)
- 20KLIKES – Redeem for 1k Coins
- hotfix – Redeem for Free Rewards
- 25KLIKES – Redeem for 1k Coins
- SORRY – Redeem for Skin Case
- SPOOKY25 – Redeem for Halloween Case
- ANIMEBOSSRAID – Redeem for Coins and Case
- SPRING2025 – Redeem for 1x Spring Emote Case
- ANIMESKINS – Redeem for 1x Anime Skins Case
- ANIMETRAILS – Redeem for 1x Anime Trails Case
- 15000LIKES – Redeem for 1k Coins
- 12500LIKES – Redeem for 1k Coins
All Expired Codes
Next, we have all the expired codes that are no longer usable in the game.
- XMASSKINS
- XMASTRAIL
- XMASEMOTES
- 5000LIKES
- 2000LIKES
- 1500LIKES
- 1MVISITS
- 1000LIKES
- freecase1
- 500LIKES
- 250LIKES
- 100LIKES
- RELEASE
- SPOOKY
- 6000LIKES
- 10mvisits
- 10kfavs
- 8000LIKES
- ALMOSTXMAS
- 9000LIKES
- TYFOR100K
- NEWYEARS25
You can also visit our Roblox Codes Masterlist to find more codes for other Roblox experiences.
How to Redeem Football Legends Codes
Redeeming the codes in the game is a straightforward task. Simply follow the instructions below to claim all the rewards.
- Launch Football Legends on your device.
- Click the gear icon on the left side of the screen.
- Next, look for the Claim Code Here option and then click on Codes.
- Paste a working code in the textbox.
- Hit the Claim! button to redeem the code.
Also read:
How to Find More Codes
The best way to keep track of the latest codes is by bookmarking this page and visiting it frequently. We update our list as soon as new codes become available. You can also join the official Discord Server of the game to get regular updates and interact with others.