Home » Gaming » Roblox Ghoul Re Codes (January 2026)

Roblox Ghoul Re Codes (January 2026)

by Acharya Nidesh
written by Acharya Nidesh 0 comment

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Ghoul Re codes on January 15, 2026.

Ghoul Re is an action RPG Roblox experience, inspired by the Tokyo Ghoul anime and manga series. Players who want to experience what Ken Kaneki did can jump into the game and embark on their own adventure in this horrifying world. Before you dive in, redeem some codes and freebies to get a head start. You can find all the active Ghoul Re codes and a guide to redeeming them in this article.

Ghoul Re codes

All Active Ghoul Re Codes

Below is the list of all active Ghoul Re codes, granting freebies as of this writing:

  • RaidEvent! – Get free 300 Ghoul Points
  • NoroV2! – Get free 350 Ghoul Points

Check out our codes master list guide, where you can find the latest redemption codes for popular Roblox games, such as Jujutsu Infinite, Blox Fruits, and more.

All Expired Codes

Below is the list of all the codes that have expired as of now:

  • delayre
  • HappyNewYears!
  • FURUTAV1
  • Newpatch!
  • FIXES!
  • WARD11!
  • REISBACK!
  • BigCode1
  • BigCode2
  • BigCode3
  • happysaturdayone
  • happysaturdaytwo
  • happysaturdaythree
  • DelayReV2
  • TataraRework
  • GlobalRestore
  • EtoDelayed…
  • We’reSorry!
  • SkillTreeExpansion
  • QoLandFixes
  • TurfWarsChanges
  • KillerWhale
  • thefirstcodeforus
  • fixeskurona!
  • Cochlea!
  • Augments!
  • Compensation!
  • Saiko!
  • QoLChanges
  • EventMilestone
  • OwlV2
  • HigherMind
  • CrazyCode
  • mball
  • refcallatimeoutihaveajob
  • LATENIGHTCODE
  • henotsavingnunLOL
  • ourmistakesorry
  • kenkaneki4905didntsaveus
  • tatarakakujaforreal
  • Update2!!
  • SorryForTheDelay
  • kenkaneki4905savingghoulre
  • LATETIMEBUGFIXES
  • BUGPATCHES
  • NothingComparedToP2Update
  • GameShutdownUpdate
  • betterlatethennever
  • lebrondelayedtheupdate
  • fullkakuja
  • EidMubarak
  • previousexpired
  • Realdelayedcode
  • OrganizationUpdate
  • DelayOne
  • venfix
  • yanny150v2
  • iscriptfast
  • kitten100
  • controllerfixsorry
  • THANKYOUXY
  • smalldelay2
  • ONEEYED
  • smalldelay
  • PATAPIM
  • DELAYSRRY
  • JOKERARATA
  • DELAY2

How to Redeem Ghoul Re Codes

Redeeming Ghoul Re codes is a simple process. Follow the steps given below, and it will guide you from redemption codes to freebies:

  1. Launch Ghoul Re in Roblox.
  2. Open the Menu by tapping its button located at the top left of your screen.
  3. Tap the button with the </> symbol to open the Redeem Codes dialog box.
  4. Copy and paste any active code into the box with the text “Insert Code.”
  5. Tap the “Confirm” button below the box to claim free items.
Ghoul Re Codes
Ghoul Re code redemption

How to Find More Codes

You can find the latest codes in the Ghoul Re’s official Discord server. Once there, check the announcements channel. The developers share the latest codes at the end of the update log whenever they release new updates. Or, you can bookmark this page and check back when a new update arrives to the game. We will update this article as soon as the developers release new redeem codes in future updates.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

You may also like

Is There Admin Abuse Event in Universal Tower Defense?

99 Nights in the Forest Caves Part 2 Update Countdown...

Roblox Fisch Tidefall Major Update Countdown & Release Date

Brookhaven Farm House Update: Release Date and Countdown

All Traits and Mutations in My Fishing Brainrots

Roblox Don’t Take the Brainrots Codes (January 2026)

All Zones in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots

All Blender Recipes in Bee Swarm Simulator

Steal a Brainrot Bruno Mars Update: Release Date and Countdown

Escape Tsunami for Brainrots – Tsunami Survival Guide