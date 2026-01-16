Roblox Ghoul Re Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Ghoul Re codes on January 15, 2026.

Ghoul Re is an action RPG Roblox experience, inspired by the Tokyo Ghoul anime and manga series. Players who want to experience what Ken Kaneki did can jump into the game and embark on their own adventure in this horrifying world. Before you dive in, redeem some codes and freebies to get a head start. You can find all the active Ghoul Re codes and a guide to redeeming them in this article.

All Active Ghoul Re Codes

Below is the list of all active Ghoul Re codes, granting freebies as of this writing:

RaidEvent! – Get free 300 Ghoul Points

– Get free 300 Ghoul Points NoroV2! – Get free 350 Ghoul Points

All Expired Codes

Below is the list of all the codes that have expired as of now:

delayre

HappyNewYears!

FURUTAV1

Newpatch!

FIXES!

WARD11!

REISBACK!

BigCode1

BigCode2

BigCode3

happysaturdayone

happysaturdaytwo

happysaturdaythree

DelayReV2

TataraRework

GlobalRestore

EtoDelayed…

We’reSorry!

SkillTreeExpansion

QoLandFixes

TurfWarsChanges

KillerWhale

thefirstcodeforus

fixeskurona!

Cochlea!

Augments!

Compensation!

Saiko!

QoLChanges

EventMilestone

OwlV2

HigherMind

CrazyCode

mball

refcallatimeoutihaveajob

LATENIGHTCODE

henotsavingnunLOL

ourmistakesorry

kenkaneki4905didntsaveus

tatarakakujaforreal

Update2!!

SorryForTheDelay

kenkaneki4905savingghoulre

LATETIMEBUGFIXES

BUGPATCHES

NothingComparedToP2Update

GameShutdownUpdate

betterlatethennever

lebrondelayedtheupdate

fullkakuja

EidMubarak

previousexpired

Realdelayedcode

OrganizationUpdate

DelayOne

venfix

yanny150v2

iscriptfast

kitten100

controllerfixsorry

THANKYOUXY

smalldelay2

ONEEYED

smalldelay

PATAPIM

DELAYSRRY

JOKERARATA

DELAY2

How to Redeem Ghoul Re Codes

Redeeming Ghoul Re codes is a simple process. Follow the steps given below, and it will guide you from redemption codes to freebies:

Launch Ghoul Re in Roblox. Open the Menu by tapping its button located at the top left of your screen. Tap the button with the </> symbol to open the Redeem Codes dialog box. Copy and paste any active code into the box with the text “Insert Code.” Tap the “Confirm” button below the box to claim free items .

How to Find More Codes

You can find the latest codes in the Ghoul Re’s official Discord server. Once there, check the announcements channel. The developers share the latest codes at the end of the update log whenever they release new updates. Or, you can bookmark this page and check back when a new update arrives to the game. We will update this article as soon as the developers release new redeem codes in future updates.