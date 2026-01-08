Roblox Loot Up Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Loot Up Codes on January 8, 2026.

Ready for fast-paced combat with satisfying progression? Loot Up delivers constant power growth where every enemy defeated makes you stronger! This Roblox action RPG challenges you to fight many different enemies gathering valuable treasure they leave behind. Use your findings making equipment much more powerful and adding special magical powers to weapons used for fighting. Loot Up codes give you Coins, Crystals, EXP, Foreguards, Skill Scrolls, Keys, and Enchant Stones!

Working Loot Up Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now.

HAPPYNEWYEARS – Get 1,200 Coins, 1,200 Crystals, 1,500 EXP, 3 Foreguards, 3 Enchant Stones, 20 Frozen Keys, 3 Skill Scrolls

– Get 1,200 Coins, 1,200 Crystals, 1,500 EXP, 3 Foreguards, 3 Enchant Stones, 20 Frozen Keys, 3 Skill Scrolls CHRISTMAS – Get 1,200 Coins, 1,200 Crystals, 1,500 EXP, 3 Foreguards, 3 Enchant Stones, 20 Frozen Keys, 3 Skill Scrolls

Expired Codes

These codes have been looted away:

RELEASE

How to Redeem Loot Up Codes in Roblox

Getting your massive head start is straightforward. Follow these steps:

Launch Loot Up in Roblox Press the “Social” button on the left of the screen Enter your code in the “Enter code here!” text box Hit Enter/Return on your keyboard to claim rewards

Your Coins, Crystals, EXP, and other items appear instantly if the code is active. With both codes combined, you receive 2,400 Coins, 2,400 Crystals, 3,000 EXP, 6 Foreguards, 6 Enchant Stones, 40 Frozen Keys, and 6 Skill Scrolls!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also join the Loot Up Discord server, or follow the Humbling Games Roblox Group for announcements during big updates, holidays, community achievements, or server downtime compensation. Loot Up codes give you the Coins, Crystals, and Enchant Stones needed to upgrade gear immediately. Use your free resources wisely, enchant powerful weapons, and dominate enemies collecting the most precious loot in Roblox!