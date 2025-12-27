Roblox Massacre Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Massacre Codes on December 27th, 2025.

Massacre throws you into an endless loop of deadly hide-and-seek matches where you’re either the hunter or the hunted. Play as part of the shooter team tracking down hidden players, or become one of the survivors desperately hiding until time runs out. The game features various modes including team battles and chaotic free-for-all carnage where survival instincts are everything. Master the controls, learn the best hiding spots, and use special skills to outlast your opponents. Let’s explore the current Massacre codes that can give you free credits, crates, emotes, and temporary gamepass rewards.

Working Massacre Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Massacre that you can redeem for free rewards:

teddypizza – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards skins – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards xmas – Redeem for 3,000 Credits

– Redeem for 3,000 Credits early2mil – Redeem for 2,500 Credits

– Redeem for 2,500 Credits 20kfavswow – Redeem for 4,000 Credits

– Redeem for 4,000 Credits happychristmas – Redeem for 1,500 Credits

– Redeem for 1,500 Credits 1milwow – Redeem for 2 Perk Crates and 5,000 Credits

– Redeem for 2 Perk Crates and 5,000 Credits blessed – Redeem for Temporary Gamepass Rewards and Super Push Skill

– Redeem for Temporary Gamepass Rewards and Super Push Skill sorryfordelay – Redeem for Druski Emote

– Redeem for Druski Emote omg500k – Redeem for Super Push Skill

These codes provide valuable resources to help you survive longer and unlock new perks.

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

smallbugfix

tyeveryone

400k

500members

300ktuff

byebyebye

perks

200kwow

loveyall

meow

How to Redeem Massacre Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Massacre codes:

Open Massacre in Roblox. Click the cogwheel button on the left side of your screen. Scroll to the bottom to find the code redemption box. Enter your code in the “Enter a Code” field. Press Enter to claim your rewards.

Your rewards will appear behind the code menu once successfully redeemed.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Massacre codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Codes typically arrive with updates, holidays, or game milestones.

Join the Massacre Discord server for updates directly from developers.

for updates directly from developers. Follow the Abysmal Covenant Roblox group.

Master the controls (X for prone, C for crouch, Q for ragdoll, T for emote) to improve your survival chances in this intense horror experience.