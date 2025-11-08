Roblox My Frog Pond Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox My Frog Pond Codes on November 8th, 2025.

Ever dreamed of abandoning everything to become a swamp hermit running a frog ranch? My Frog Pond makes that oddly specific fantasy reality on Roblox! This simulator lets you build your dream pond, purchase adorable tadpoles, and watch them grow into cute frogs that hop around your base. The game embraces the popular “growing” genre where creatures develop over time even when you’re offline.

Building a thriving five-figure frog firm requires Ribbles though – the currency that purchases more tadpoles. My Frog Pond codes deliver instant Ribbles and exclusive tadpoles to jumpstart your aquatic empire!

Working My Frog Pond Codes

Our team has verified these codes are working right now. Use them before they hop away!

20KLIKES – Get 120,000 Ribbles

– Get 120,000 Ribbles HAPPY1MIL – Get 200,000 Ribbles

– Get 200,000 Ribbles HEXABELLE – Get 2 Candy Corn Tadpoles

– Get 2 Candy Corn Tadpoles WITCHBREW2025 – Get 50 Hexadrops and Candy Apple Tadpole

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet since this game launched recently:

No expired codes currently

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem My Frog Pond Codes in Roblox

The code redemption system is slightly hidden but easy once you know where to look. Follow these steps:

Launch My Frog Pond in Roblox Go to the center of the map and find the Rewards area Enter the yellow circle to interact with Luma (the Rewards Frog) Press E to talk and select “I have a code!” option Type your code in the “Code Here” text box Hold the “Redeem” button until confirmation appears

Your Ribbles and tadpoles appear immediately. The exclusive tadpoles like Candy Corn and Candy Apple varieties aren’t available through normal purchases, making them valuable additions to your collection!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also join the Catqube Discord server, follow @Catqube_RBLX on Twitter, and join the Catqube Roblox community for official announcements. The developers are active in sharing codes during updates and milestone celebrations.