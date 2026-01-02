Roblox Reign Piece Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Reign Piece Codes on January 2, 2025.

Ready to become the ultimate pirate king? Reign Piece delivers epic naval battles across stormy seas! This Roblox One Piece-inspired adventure lets you captain your ship, defeat powerful bosses, hunt legendary treasures, and conquer islands with friends. Building a legendary pirate empire requires resources. Reign Piece codes deliver instant Yen, Race Tokens, and Crystals!

Working Reign Piece Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before sailing away!

LIGHTFLIGHT – Get Freebies

– Get Freebies SOON2026 – Get 250-262 Crystals and 10 Race Tokens

– Get 250-262 Crystals and 10 Race Tokens RELEASE – Get 2,100-2,900 Yen and 10 Race Tokens

– Get 2,100-2,900 Yen and 10 Race Tokens MODABUSE – Get Freebies

– Get Freebies SORRY – Get Freebies

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet since all sea treasures are fresh:

No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Reign Piece Codes in Roblox

Note: You MUST join the R: S TEAM REIGN PIECE Roblox Group BEFORE the codes will work! After joining, follow these steps:

Launch Reign Piece in Roblox Press the “Settings” button on the left side of the screen Enter your code in the “code…” text box Hit Enter/Return on your keyboard to claim rewards

Your Yen, Race Tokens, and Crystals appear instantly if the code is active. Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also join the REIGN : STUDIOS Discord server for sneaky previews and hot drops straight from developers. Reign Piece codes give you the Yen, Race Tokens, and Crystals needed to jumpstart your pirate journey immediately. Use your free resources wisely, defeat powerful bosses, and build your legendary naval empire across the stormy seas!