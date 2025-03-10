Roblox SharkBite Classic Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox SharkBite Classic Codes on March 10th, 2025.

Looking for a thrilling underwater adventure in Roblox? SharkBite Classic puts you in the middle of an exciting battle between sharks and humans. Whether you prefer hunting sharks from boats or becoming a terrifying predator yourself, you’ll need plenty of Shark Teeth to unlock better equipment and upgrades. Thankfully, redemption codes can give you those precious Shark Teeth without spending Robux or grinding for hours. Our team has compiled all the latest SharkBite Classic codes to help you dominate the seas.

Working SharkBite Classic Codes

Our team has verified all these codes as working. Make sure to redeem them exactly as written, as codes in Roblox are case-sensitive:

1BILLION – Redeem for 100 Shark Teeth

– Redeem for 100 Shark Teeth FROGGYBOAT – Redeem for 50 Shark Teeth

– Redeem for 50 Shark Teeth DUCKYRAPTOR – Redeem for 50 Shark Teeth

– Redeem for 50 Shark Teeth RGBSHARK – Redeem for 50 Shark Teeth

– Redeem for 50 Shark Teeth SIMONSSPACE – Redeem for 50 Shark Teeth

Expired SharkBite Classic Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

SHARKCAGE

SHARKWEEK2020

20KDISCORD

SKELETONS

GHOSTS

STEALTH

LegendaryGun!

NewShark

EditShark!

NewGun

mosasaurus

SwimingLizard

How to Redeem SharkBite Classic Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for SharkBite Classic is a straightforward process and you can easily do so by following these steps:

Launch Roblox and open SharkBite Classic. Look for the Twitter bird icon on the left side of your screen. Click on this icon to open the code redemption window. Enter or paste a working code from our list above in the text field. Click the Redeem button to receive your free Shark Teeth.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so it’s best to copy and paste them directly from our list to avoid any errors.

How to Find More SharkBite Classic Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest SharkBite Classic codes as soon as they’re released, making this the best place to find working codes. However, if you want to be among the first to know about new codes, here are some official sources you can check:

The official SharkBite Classic Discord server is where the developers sometimes share new codes and game updates. You can also follow the developers on Twitter for announcements about game updates and new codes. Remember to check back regularly as we update our list with new codes whenever they’re released!