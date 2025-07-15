All Roblox Steal a Brainrot Glitches & How to Execute

If you’re playing Roblox Steal a Brainrot and want to dominate the game, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve discovered some incredibly powerful glitches that can help you steal brain rots from any player, no matter how well they’ve protected their base.

Important note: These glitches might get patched in future updates, so they may not work forever. Game developers regularly fix exploits, so use them while you can!

The Quantum Cloner Glitch

The most powerful glitch revolves around the Quantum Cloner item. This purchase might seem expensive, but it’s absolutely worth it when you see what it can do.

How the Quantum Cloner Works

The Quantum Cloner lets you place a copy of yourself anywhere, even inside locked bases. You can wait for the right timing by watching for bases with low timers around 10-15 seconds left. Then position yourself against the base walls or barriers and place your clone inside the target’s base using the cloning device. Switch with your clone using the change clone button, and you’re now inside their locked base without any notifications being sent.

This glitch works because the game doesn’t register your clone as an actual base invasion, so other players won’t get alerted that someone broke in. While it requires a significant initial investment, the ability to steal any brain rot from any player makes it incredibly worthwhile. Remember to use these strategies responsibly and expect that they might get patched in future updates.

We’re always searching for new glitches. The Steal a Brainrot community is constantly discovering new methods and exploits. If you find any other glitches or have variations on these techniques, feel free to share them! We’re actively looking for more glitches and will update this guide as new methods are discovered.

Try out these techniques in your next game session, and you’ll quickly build up an incredible collection of brain rots that would normally take hours of grinding to obtain. Just be prepared for some very confused and angry players when they realize what happened to their prized collections!