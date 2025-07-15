All Brainrots and Secrets in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

Playing Steal a Brainrot on Roblox and want to know what units you can get? This game has a bunch of Brainrots to collect, and some are way better than others. If you want to know all about these units, keep on reading, because I have the list of all Brainrots and Secrets in Steal a Brainrot, here!

All Brainrots and Secrets in Steal a Brainrot

Brainrots are basically your money-making units in this game. You buy them from the conveyor belt or steal them from other players, put them in your base, and they will generate cash for you every second. The better the Brainrot, the more money it makes. It’s that simple.

The game has 7 different rarity levels: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, Brainrot God, and Secret. As you go up in rarity, the units cost more but also make way more money. Now, let’s take a look at all the available brainrots in the game.

1. Common Brainrots

When you start playing, you will mostly see Common Brainrots. They don’t make much money, but they’re cheap and easy to get. The best Common unit is Pipi Kiwi at $13 per second. Not great, but hey, it’s a start.

Brainrot Name Income per Second Noobini Pizzanini $1/s Lirili Larila $3/s Tim Cheese $5/s Fluriflura $7/s Talpa Di Fero $9/s Svinina Bombardino $10/s Pipi Kiwi $13/s

2. Rare Brainrots

For Rare Brainrots, Tric Trac Baraboom is the best one at $65 per second. You’ll see these pop up more often than the really rare ones, so they’re good for building up your early income.

Brainrot Name Income per Second Trippi Troppi $15/s Tung Tung Tung Sahur $25/s Gangster Footera $30/s Bandito Bobritto $35/s Boneca Ambalabu $40/s Cacto Hipopotamo $50/s Ta Ta Ta Ta Sahur $55/s Tric Trac Baraboom $65/s

3. Epic Brainrots

You will start making decent money when you have Epic Brainrots in your base. Brri Brri Bicus Dicus Bombicus makes $175 per second. These are solid Brainrots that’ll get you through the middle part of the game.

Brainrot Name Income per Second Cappuccino Assassino $75/s Brr Brr Patapim $100/s Trulimero Trulicina $125/s Bambini Crostini $135/s Bananita Dolphinita $150/s Perochello Lemonchello $160/s Brri Brri Bicus Dicus Bombicus $175/s

4. Legendary Brainrots

The game gives you one Legendary Brainrot every 5 minutes, which is pretty nice. Pandaccini Bananini is the best at $1,200 per second. That’s already 10 times better than the best Common unit.

Brainrot Name Income per Second Burbaloni Loliloli $200/s Chimpanzini Bananini $300/s Ballerina Cappuccina $500/s Chef Crabracadabra $600/s Lionel Cactuseli $650/s Glorbo Fruttodrillo $750/s Blueberrinni Octopusini $1000/s Pandaccini Bananini $1200/s

Also Read:

5. Mythic Brainrots

The Mythic Brainrots show up every 15 minutes guaranteed. Cavallo Virtuoso is the best regular Mythic at $7,500 per second. There are also some Lucky Block Mythics that can be even better, like Tigrilini Watermelini and another Cavallo Virtuoso, both hit $7,500 per second.

Brainrot Name Income per Second Frigo Camelo $1,200/s Orangutini Ananassini $1,700/s Rhino Toasterino $2,100/s Bombardiro Crocodilo $2,500/s Spioniro Golubiro (Lucky Block) $3,500/s Bombombini Gusini $5,000/s Zibra Zubra Zibralini (Lucky Block) $6,000/s Cavallo Virtuoso $7,500/s Tigrilini Watermelini (Lucky Block) $7,500/s

6. Brainrot God

Brainrot God units are the big money makers before you get to Secrets. Trenozosturzzo Turbo 3000 makes a crazy $150,000 per second. These show up when the server hits certain like goals, so you’ll want to be online during busy times.

Brainrot Name Income per Second Cocofanto Elefanto $10,000/s Girafa Celestre $20,000/s Gattatino Nyanino $35,000/s Matteo $50,000/s Tralalero Tralala $50,000/s Tigroligre Frutonni (Lucky Block) $60,000/s Unclito Samito $65,000/s Odin Din Din Dun $75,000/s Orcalero Orcala (Lucky Block) $100,000/s Trenozosturzzo Turbo 3000 $150,000/s

7. Secret Brainrots

Secret brainrots are the rarest units in the game, and they make insane money. Getting one to spawn requires a huge amount of server luck, but when it happens, you’re set.

Brainrot Name Income per Second La Vacca Saturno Saturnita $250,000/s Sammyni Spiderini $300,000/s Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini (Lucky Block) $350,000/s Los Tralaleritos $500,000/s Las Tralaleritas $650,000/s Graipuss Medussi $1,000,000/s Pot Hotspot (Lucky Block) $2,500,000/s La Grande Combinassion $10,000,000/s Garama and Madundung $50,000,000/s

Steal a Brainrot is all about patience and timing. You’ll start small with Common units, but you’ll eventually work your way up to those awesome Secrets. Focus on building a steady income first, then go for the big plays when you have enough cash saved up. Plus, if you see some other players having way better Brainrots than you, it’s not a wrong thing to steal them because that’s what this game is about! Good luck!