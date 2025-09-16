Home » Gaming » All Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot: How to Get and Drop Rates Guide

All Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot: How to Get and Drop Rates Guide

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Lucky Blocks are like special loot boxes in Steal a Brainrot that you can buy while playing. They are like mystery boxes that will give you random brainrots after waiting for a specific time. Each lucky block contains different brainrots with different rarities and chances of getting them. Let’s break down each one of the Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot, how to get them, and the drop rates!

Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot

All Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot

There are five lucky blocks available in the game right now, and they all have different contents. The rarer the brainrot, the more money it makes for you, but the lower your chances of getting it. Here is the complete list of all Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot:

Regular Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot

These are the three lucky blocks you can buy from the shop or wait for them to spawn on the red conveyor belt. Here is the list:

1. Mythic Lucky Block

The Mythic Lucky Block is the cheapest option if you want to start with lucky blocks. You can get it for 175 Robux from the Shop or spend $1 million in-game money.

This red and white block with wings contains four different brainrots and needs 10 minutes of waiting time before you can open it. Here is what you might get:

Brainrot IconBrainrot NameDrop RateCostIncome
Lucky Blocks Steal a BrainrotSpioniro Golubiro40%$750,000$3,500/s
Zibra Zubra Zibralini30%$1,000,000$6,000/s
Tigrilini Watermelini20%$1,000,000$7,500/s
Lucky Blocks Steal a BrainrotCarrotini Brainini10%$4,700,000$15,000/s

2. Brainrot God Lucky Block

If you want to spend more for better rewards, the Brainrot God Lucky Block costs 599 Robux or $15 million from the belt.

This blue block with rainbow details gives you access to four brainrots that are generally more valuable than the Mythic one. Here is what you might get:

Brainrot IconBrainrot NameDrop RateCostIncome
Lucky Blocks Steal a BrainrotTigroligre Frutonni55%$15,000,000$60,000/s
Lucky Blocks Steal a BrainrotOrcalero Orcala30%$15,000,000$1000,000/s
Lucky Blocks Steal a BrainrotBulbito Bandito Traktorito10%$25,000,000$205,000/s
Lucky Blocks Steal a BrainrotMastodontico Telepiedone5%$47,500,000$275,000/s

3. Secret Lucky Block

The Secret Lucky Block is the most expensive regular option at 2,399 Robux from the Sop, or $500 million if you are lucky enough to find it on the conveyor belt!

This black and white block has a very slim chance of spawning naturally, so buying it might be your best bet if you really want one. You will need 30 minutes to wait until you can open this mystery box.

Brainrot IconBrainrot NameDrop RateCostIncome
Lucky Blocks Steal a BrainrotTorrtuginni Dragonfrutini75%$500,000,000$350,000/s
Lucky Blocks Steal a BrainrotPot Hotspot19%$500,000,000$2,500,000/s
Lucky Blocks Steal a BrainrotEsok Sekolah5%$750,000,000$3,000,000/s
Lucky Blocks Steal a BrainrotSpaghetti Tualetti1%$750,000,000$6,000,000/s

Event-Exclusive Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot

These two lucky blocks only appear during special events and don’t need a waiting time to open. Here is the list:

1. Admin Lucky Block

The Admin Lucky Block was added during the Admin Abuse War event and costs $100 million. This yellow block with a red top hat is based on the game developer Sammy.

These lucky blocks have the most brainrots inside of any lucky block, with nine different options. Here

Brainrot IconBrainrot NameDrop RateRarityCostIncome
Lucky Blocks Steal a Brainrot670.25%Secret$1,200,000,000$7,500,000/s
Lucky Blocks Steal a BrainrotGuerriro Digitale0.75%Secret$120,000,000$550,000/s
Admin Lucky BlockLa Grande Combinasion1%Secret$1,000,000,000$10,000,000/s
Lucky Blocks Steal a BrainrotLos Spyderinis3%Secret$250,000,000$450,000/s
Lucky Blocks Steal a BrainrotBlackhole Goat5%Secret$75,000,000$400,000/s
Crabbo Limonetta10%Brainrot God$46,000,000$235,000/s
Admin Lucky BlockAlessio20%Brainrot God$17,500,000$85,000/s
Admin Lucky BlockLos Bombinitos30%Brainrot God$42,500,000$220,000/s
Admin Lucky BlockCarloo30%Mythic$4,500,000$13,500/s

2. Taco Lucky Block

The Taco Lucky Block costs $50 million and looks exactly like a taco with wings, which is pretty unique compared to the others.

Taco Lucky Block Steal a Brainrot

This taco lucky block only spawns during Taco Tuesday Admin Abuse events, and it only has four brainrots, but some of them are really valuable.

Brainrot IconBrainrot NameDrop RateRarityCostIncome
Chihuanini Taconini50%Brainrot God$8,500,000$45,000/s
Gattito Tacoto37%Brainrot God$32,500,000$165,000/s
Los Tipi Tacos10%Brainrot God$46,000,000$260,000/s
Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos3%Secret$1,000,000,000$5,000,000/s

The Secret Lucky Block gives you the best overall value if you can afford it, but the Admin and Taco blocks have some of the most valuable individual brainrots in the game. Start with cheaper options if you’re new, then work your way up as you earn more money.

Lucky blocks are basically gambling, so don’t spend all your money on them at once. It’s better to buy a few over time rather than going broke trying to get that rare 1% drop. Good luck!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Roblox +1 Slayer Blade Codes (September 2025)

Roblox Banana Eats Codes (September 2025)

Genshin Impact Nod-Krai Valiant Chronicles: All Local Legends in Luna...

Genshin Impact: The Flagship Bounty Hunt Guide

Roblox Anime Rangers X All Units: Rarities, and Prices

How to Get Tacorita Bicicleta in Steal a Brainrot

How to Get Admin Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot:...

Fortnitemares 2025 Release Date and Horror Skins Revealed

Roblox Swim to Save Princess Codes (September 2025)

Roblox My Lucky Pet Codes (September 2025)