All Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot: How to Get and Drop Rates Guide

Lucky Blocks are like special loot boxes in Steal a Brainrot that you can buy while playing. They are like mystery boxes that will give you random brainrots after waiting for a specific time. Each lucky block contains different brainrots with different rarities and chances of getting them. Let’s break down each one of the Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot, how to get them, and the drop rates!

All Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot

There are five lucky blocks available in the game right now, and they all have different contents. The rarer the brainrot, the more money it makes for you, but the lower your chances of getting it. Here is the complete list of all Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot:

Regular Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot

These are the three lucky blocks you can buy from the shop or wait for them to spawn on the red conveyor belt. Here is the list:

1. Mythic Lucky Block

The Mythic Lucky Block is the cheapest option if you want to start with lucky blocks. You can get it for 175 Robux from the Shop or spend $1 million in-game money.

This red and white block with wings contains four different brainrots and needs 10 minutes of waiting time before you can open it. Here is what you might get:

Brainrot Icon Brainrot Name Drop Rate Cost Income Spioniro Golubiro 40% $750,000 $3,500/s Zibra Zubra Zibralini 30% $1,000,000 $6,000/s Tigrilini Watermelini 20% $1,000,000 $7,500/s Carrotini Brainini 10% $4,700,000 $15,000/s

2. Brainrot God Lucky Block

If you want to spend more for better rewards, the Brainrot God Lucky Block costs 599 Robux or $15 million from the belt.

This blue block with rainbow details gives you access to four brainrots that are generally more valuable than the Mythic one. Here is what you might get:

Brainrot Icon Brainrot Name Drop Rate Cost Income Tigroligre Frutonni 55% $15,000,000 $60,000/s Orcalero Orcala 30% $15,000,000 $1000,000/s Bulbito Bandito Traktorito 10% $25,000,000 $205,000/s Mastodontico Telepiedone 5% $47,500,000 $275,000/s

3. Secret Lucky Block

The Secret Lucky Block is the most expensive regular option at 2,399 Robux from the Sop, or $500 million if you are lucky enough to find it on the conveyor belt!

This black and white block has a very slim chance of spawning naturally, so buying it might be your best bet if you really want one. You will need 30 minutes to wait until you can open this mystery box.

Brainrot Icon Brainrot Name Drop Rate Cost Income Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini 75% $500,000,000 $350,000/s Pot Hotspot 19% $500,000,000 $2,500,000/s Esok Sekolah 5% $750,000,000 $3,000,000/s Spaghetti Tualetti 1% $750,000,000 $6,000,000/s

Event-Exclusive Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot

These two lucky blocks only appear during special events and don’t need a waiting time to open. Here is the list:

1. Admin Lucky Block

The Admin Lucky Block was added during the Admin Abuse War event and costs $100 million. This yellow block with a red top hat is based on the game developer Sammy.

These lucky blocks have the most brainrots inside of any lucky block, with nine different options. Here

Brainrot Icon Brainrot Name Drop Rate Rarity Cost Income 67 0.25% Secret $1,200,000,000 $7,500,000/s Guerriro Digitale 0.75% Secret $120,000,000 $550,000/s La Grande Combinasion 1% Secret $1,000,000,000 $10,000,000/s Los Spyderinis 3% Secret $250,000,000 $450,000/s Blackhole Goat 5% Secret $75,000,000 $400,000/s Crabbo Limonetta 10% Brainrot God $46,000,000 $235,000/s Alessio 20% Brainrot God $17,500,000 $85,000/s Los Bombinitos 30% Brainrot God $42,500,000 $220,000/s Carloo 30% Mythic $4,500,000 $13,500/s

2. Taco Lucky Block

The Taco Lucky Block costs $50 million and looks exactly like a taco with wings, which is pretty unique compared to the others.

This taco lucky block only spawns during Taco Tuesday Admin Abuse events, and it only has four brainrots, but some of them are really valuable.

Brainrot Icon Brainrot Name Drop Rate Rarity Cost Income Chihuanini Taconini 50% Brainrot God $8,500,000 $45,000/s Gattito Tacoto 37% Brainrot God $32,500,000 $165,000/s Los Tipi Tacos 10% Brainrot God $46,000,000 $260,000/s Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos 3% Secret $1,000,000,000 $5,000,000/s

The Secret Lucky Block gives you the best overall value if you can afford it, but the Admin and Taco blocks have some of the most valuable individual brainrots in the game. Start with cheaper options if you’re new, then work your way up as you earn more money.

Lucky blocks are basically gambling, so don’t spend all your money on them at once. It’s better to buy a few over time rather than going broke trying to get that rare 1% drop. Good luck!