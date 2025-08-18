If you’ve been grinding for those Brainrots with Taco Traits, you’ve probably heard about the Taco Tuesday event. But what time is Taco Tuesday in Steal a Brainrot exactly? Getting the timing right is crucial because this weekly event gives you three times better chances to find Taco traits. Show up late, and you’ll miss out on the best opportunities until next week. Here’s everything you need to know about Taco Tuesday timing and how to maximize your grind.

What Time is Taco Tuesday in Steal a Brainrot?

Taco Tuesday usually starts at 9:00 PM UTC every Tuesday. But that time changes depending on where you live in the world. Here are the timings based on different time zones:

Your Location Day Local Time Pacific Time (PST) Tuesday 2:00 PM Eastern Time (EST) Tuesday 3:00 PM Central Europe (CET) Tuesday 9:00 PM Japan (JST) Wednesday 5:00 AM India (IST) Wednesday 1:30 AM Australia (AEST) Wednesday 6:00 AM

The event runs as part of the weekly Admin Abuse event, which means the developers basically flood the game with special stuff. During this time, Brainrots with Taco traits show up way more often than usual.

Why Should You Care About Taco Tuesday?

When Taco Tuesday kicks off, the conveyor belt starts dropping Brainrots with taco hats or taco icons way more often. You’ll see them mixed in with regular Brainrots, so you need to be quick to spot them.

Normally, finding a Taco Brainrot is pretty rare. But during Taco Tuesday, your chances go up by triple. That’s huge if you’re trying to collect them or trade them for other rare items. Taco Brainrots can actually help you get more money faster, too, since they give you a 3x income multiplier.

Plus, if you want to get the new Tipi Topi Taco, you will need to collect 15 Brainrots with Taco traits first, before feeding them to Big Sammy. So the Taco Tuesday event will help you purchase them a lot faster.

How to Get Ready for Taco Tuesday in Steal a Brainrot?

Getting ready for this event is super important. Try to show up early. Always log in at least an hour or 30 minutes before the event starts. Don’t forget to also clean out some space in your base. There’s nothing worse than missing a rare Taco Brainrot because your inventory is full.

Last but not least, don’t waste time double-checking if something is really a Taco Brainrot. If you see the taco icon, grab it fast. Other players are doing the same thing, so hesitation will cost you. Also, bring some gear so that you can always slap every player who is trying to get close to your Taco Brainrots.

Always check the Steal a Brainrot Discord about an hour before the event. Sometimes the developers start early or make announcements about changes. If you miss Taco Tuesday, don’t worry. The developers usually trigger this event, too, especially during an update. So you can always join in the weekend to collect more Brainrots with a taco trait.

Taco Tuesday only happens once a week, so don’t waste the opportunity. With three times better chances to get Taco Brainrots, it’s easily the best time to build your collection or stock up for trading.