Want to unlock the newest craftable brainrot, Los Primos? This ultra-rare character actually takes serious dedication to obtain. In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know about getting Los Primos in Steal a Brainrot!

What Makes Los Primos Special?

Los Primos stands out as one of the hardest brainrots to create in the game right now. It’s an incredibly rare craftable character that only a handful of players have managed to get their hands on. This cute brainrot appears to be a mix of Los Orcalitos and Los Tralaleritos – which is actually very cute.

Since this is a Secret Brainrot, you will need a huge amount of money to craft this, but once you have it, Los Primos will generate massive passive income every second! With its incredible earning and exclusive status, Los Primos is going to be the dream item for dedicated players who want to climb to the top of the rankings.

Note: We will update this article with the official stats once Los Primos is out in the game.

How to Get Los Primos in Steal a Brainrot

Similar to other Secret Brainrots in the game, there are two main approaches to adding Los Primos to your base:

Method 1: Craft It Yourself

Los Primos requires specific ingredients that you’ll need to gather first before submitting them through the Craft Machine. Here’s how to do it:

Head over to the Craft Machine located beside the shop and select Los Primos from the available recipes. Gather all the necessary ingredients: 1x Los Orcalitos

1x Los Tralaleritos

1x Los Bros

1x 67 Pay the crafting fee and wait for 1 hour 30 minutes timer to complete.

The biggest challenge? Some of these required brainrots are extremely difficult to find since certain crafting recipes are no longer accessible. Even based on what Sammy the admin said, Los Bros is considered as the rarest brainrot in the game. This means you might need to trade with other players or steal from them to complete your ingredient list.

Method 2: Steal It From Other Players

Can’t gather all the materials? Your alternative is to steal Los Primos directly from someone who already owns it. Here’s the strategy:

Browse different servers to find players who have Los Primos in their collection. Prepare for the steal by equipping helpful items and watching for the right moment when they’re distracted or away from their base. Make your move quickly, grab the brainrot, and rush back to your own base before they can stop you.

Keep in mind that stealing isn’t guaranteed to work every time. Your success rate depends on your speed, your stealing abilities, and how well-protected their base is. Try multiple times until you get the brainrot to your base!

Is Los Primos Worth the Effort?

For old-time players, of course Los Primos is absolutely worth pursuing. Especially, most of them will probably already have the required ingredients in their bases. It’s one of the rarest items in Steal a Brainrot right now, and owning it will earn you massive respect from the community (though it’ll also make you a target, too!).

Obtaining Los Primos in Steal a Brainrot is incredibly challenging, but that’s exactly what makes it so precious. If you manage to craft or steal one successfully, you’ll join an elite group of players with this Secret brainrot in their inventory. Just be ready to invest serious time and in-game currency to make it happen!