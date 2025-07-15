Home » Gaming » All Items in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

Steal a Brainrot is all about collecting characters and building up your base. But if you want to protect your collection and steal from other players successfully, you need the right items in your inventory. This guide covers all the items in Steal a Brainrot, including all Coins Shop gear and premium Robux purchases. You’ll learn the exact prices, what each item does, and which ones give you the biggest advantage. Check them out!

How Items Work in Steal a Brainrot

Items are your main tools for getting better at the game. You can use them to run faster, jump higher, or attack other players in different ways. When you first start playing, you only get 3 items to choose from. Every time you Rebirth, you unlock more items to buy. When you leave the game, all your items disappear, and you need to buy them again next time you play. Most items come from the Coins Shop where you spend in-game money. However, there’s also a Robux Shop for premium items that cost real money.

All Coins Shop Items in Steal a Brainrot

The Coins Shop has lots of items that you can buy with the money you earn while playing. You can visit the NPC in the middle of the map, next to the conveyor belt. Here’s every item available:

ItemPriceRebirth RequiredRuby-powered slap
Slap$500Send other players flying
Speed Coil$750Hold it in hand to go faster
Trap$1,000Freezes players for 10 seconds when stepped on
Iron Slap$2,0001More powerful slap
Gravity Coil$3,0001Jump higher when equipped
Bee Launcher$10,0001Releases bees that invert enemy movement controls
Gold Slap$15,0002Higher tier slap
Coil Combo$20,0002Run faster and jump higher combined
Rage Table$25,0002Attack that returns your stolen items to base
Diamond Slap$50,0003Better version of slap
Grapple Hook$75,0003Grapple around the map with speed
Taser Gun$100,0003Stuns enemies and makes them return your items
Emerald Slap$200,0004Flings enemies farther away
Invisibility Cloak$300,0004Turns you invisible and gives extra speed
Boogie Bomb$500,0004Makes thieves dance when thrown at them
Ruby Slap$1,000,0005Ruby powered slap
Medusa’s Head$5,000,0005Turns enemies into stone
Dark Matter Slap$1,500,0006Flame-powered slap
Web Slinger$2,000,0006Sling around the map with webs
Flame Slap$2,500,0007Flame powered slap
Quantum Cloner$3,000,0007Make a clone and teleport to it – bypasses locked walls
All Seeing Sentry$5,000,0007Deploy on the ground to automatically attack enemies
Nuclear Slap$6,000,0008Radioactive slap
Rainbowrath Sword$10,000,0008Strike enemies with thunder power
Galaxy Slap$15,000,0009Higher tier slap with cosmic power
Laser Cape$20,000,0009Shoot lasers through your eyes
Glitched Slap$25,000,00010Better slap with glitch effects
Body Swap Potion$50,000,00010Swap your body and soul with another player
Splatter Slap$75,000,00011Highest tier slap (as of Update 4)
Paintball Gun$100,000,00011Shoot paintballs to defend your base
Heart Balloon$150,000,00012TBA
Magnet$200,000,00012TBA

All Robux Shop Items in Steal a Brainrot

The Robux Shop has special items that cost real money. These items are usually more powerful or unique compared to regular Coins Shop items. You can buy Robux items in two ways: By visiting the Robux Shop building on the map or by clicking the Shop icon on the left side of your screen.

Money Packages

In-Game MoneyRobux Cost
$3,00059 Robux
$25,000379 Robux
$100,000759 Robux
$500,0001,439 Robux
$1,000,0003,449 Robux

Gamepasses

GamepassPriceBenefits
2x Money139 RobuxEarn double the money from all sources
VIP2299 Robux• 0.5x money multiplier
• Exclusive VIP tag
• +10 seconds base lock time
Admin Panel2,299 RobuxAccess to admin commands (type ;cmds in chat)

Server Luck Boosts

Boost TypePriceDuration
2x Server Luck249 Robux15 minutes
4x Server Luck999 Robux15 minutes
Extra 15 mins of 4x999 Robux15 minutes

Lucky Blocks

Lucky Block TypePrice
Mythic Lucky Block175 Robux
Brainrot God Lucky Block919 Robux
Secret Lucky Block3,449 Robux

Special Packs

Pack NamePriceContents
Blackhole Starter Pack289 Robux• Blackhole Slap (permanent)
• Coil Combo (permanent)
• $1,000 in-game money
• Brr Brr Patapim

Best Items to Buy First in Steal a Brainrot

When you’re starting out, focus on these items:

  • Speed Coil should be your first buy. Moving faster helps you avoid attacks and reach places quicker. At $750, it’s cheap and very useful.
  • Trap is great for catching other players. For $1,000, you get a reliable way to stop enemies in their tracks for 10 seconds. Put them right in front of your gate, or hide them close to your most valuable Brainrots. So, when an enemy tries to steal them, the trap will do the work!
  • Iron Slap gives you better attack power once you hit Rebirth level 1. At $2,000, it’s a solid upgrade from the basic slap.

Getting enough money for expensive items takes time. Here are some ways to earn money faster:

  • Play regularly and complete challenges. The game gives you money for various activities, so stay active.
  • Consider buying the 2x Money Game Pass if you plan to play a lot. It costs 139 Robux but doubles all your earnings from all sources.
  • Focus on Rebirthing when possible. Higher Rebirth levels unlock better items and usually give access to better money-making methods.

Is Spending Robux Worth It?

Whether to spend Robux depends on how much you enjoy the game. The 2x Money is probably the best value since it helps you earn coins faster for everything else. Premium items like the Blackhole Slap and Flying Carpet are fun, but not necessary to enjoy the game. You can have a great time even if you’re only using the Coins Shop items.

Steal a Brainrot has a lot of items to discover as you progress through Rebirths. Remember that items disappear when you leave, so only buy what you’ll use in your current session!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

