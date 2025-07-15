All Items in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

Steal a Brainrot is all about collecting characters and building up your base. But if you want to protect your collection and steal from other players successfully, you need the right items in your inventory. This guide covers all the items in Steal a Brainrot, including all Coins Shop gear and premium Robux purchases. You’ll learn the exact prices, what each item does, and which ones give you the biggest advantage. Check them out!

How Items Work in Steal a Brainrot

Items are your main tools for getting better at the game. You can use them to run faster, jump higher, or attack other players in different ways. When you first start playing, you only get 3 items to choose from. Every time you Rebirth, you unlock more items to buy. When you leave the game, all your items disappear, and you need to buy them again next time you play. Most items come from the Coins Shop where you spend in-game money. However, there’s also a Robux Shop for premium items that cost real money.

All Coins Shop Items in Steal a Brainrot

The Coins Shop has lots of items that you can buy with the money you earn while playing. You can visit the NPC in the middle of the map, next to the conveyor belt. Here’s every item available:

Item Price Rebirth Required Ruby-powered slap Slap $500 – Send other players flying Speed Coil $750 – Hold it in hand to go faster Trap $1,000 – Freezes players for 10 seconds when stepped on Iron Slap $2,000 1 More powerful slap Gravity Coil $3,000 1 Jump higher when equipped Bee Launcher $10,000 1 Releases bees that invert enemy movement controls Gold Slap $15,000 2 Higher tier slap Coil Combo $20,000 2 Run faster and jump higher combined Rage Table $25,000 2 Attack that returns your stolen items to base Diamond Slap $50,000 3 Better version of slap Grapple Hook $75,000 3 Grapple around the map with speed Taser Gun $100,000 3 Stuns enemies and makes them return your items Emerald Slap $200,000 4 Flings enemies farther away Invisibility Cloak $300,000 4 Turns you invisible and gives extra speed Boogie Bomb $500,000 4 Makes thieves dance when thrown at them Ruby Slap $1,000,000 5 Ruby powered slap Medusa’s Head $5,000,000 5 Turns enemies into stone Dark Matter Slap $1,500,000 6 Flame-powered slap Web Slinger $2,000,000 6 Sling around the map with webs Flame Slap $2,500,000 7 Flame powered slap Quantum Cloner $3,000,000 7 Make a clone and teleport to it – bypasses locked walls All Seeing Sentry $5,000,000 7 Deploy on the ground to automatically attack enemies Nuclear Slap $6,000,000 8 Radioactive slap Rainbowrath Sword $10,000,000 8 Strike enemies with thunder power Galaxy Slap $15,000,000 9 Higher tier slap with cosmic power Laser Cape $20,000,000 9 Shoot lasers through your eyes Glitched Slap $25,000,000 10 Better slap with glitch effects Body Swap Potion $50,000,000 10 Swap your body and soul with another player Splatter Slap $75,000,000 11 Highest tier slap (as of Update 4) Paintball Gun $100,000,000 11 Shoot paintballs to defend your base Heart Balloon $150,000,000 12 TBA Magnet $200,000,000 12 TBA

All Robux Shop Items in Steal a Brainrot

The Robux Shop has special items that cost real money. These items are usually more powerful or unique compared to regular Coins Shop items. You can buy Robux items in two ways: By visiting the Robux Shop building on the map or by clicking the Shop icon on the left side of your screen.

Money Packages

In-Game Money Robux Cost $3,000 59 Robux $25,000 379 Robux $100,000 759 Robux $500,000 1,439 Robux $1,000,000 3,449 Robux

Gamepasses

Gamepass Price Benefits 2x Money 139 Robux Earn double the money from all sources VIP 2299 Robux • 0.5x money multiplier

• Exclusive VIP tag

• +10 seconds base lock time Admin Panel 2,299 Robux Access to admin commands (type ;cmds in chat)

Server Luck Boosts

Boost Type Price Duration 2x Server Luck 249 Robux 15 minutes 4x Server Luck 999 Robux 15 minutes Extra 15 mins of 4x 999 Robux 15 minutes

Lucky Blocks

Lucky Block Type Price Mythic Lucky Block 175 Robux Brainrot God Lucky Block 919 Robux Secret Lucky Block 3,449 Robux

Special Packs

Pack Name Price Contents Blackhole Starter Pack 289 Robux • Blackhole Slap (permanent)

• Coil Combo (permanent)

• $1,000 in-game money

• Brr Brr Patapim

Best Items to Buy First in Steal a Brainrot

When you’re starting out, focus on these items:

Speed Coil should be your first buy. Moving faster helps you avoid attacks and reach places quicker. At $750, it’s cheap and very useful.

should be your first buy. Moving faster helps you avoid attacks and reach places quicker. At $750, it’s cheap and very useful. Trap is great for catching other players. For $1,000, you get a reliable way to stop enemies in their tracks for 10 seconds. Put them right in front of your gate, or hide them close to your most valuable Brainrots. So, when an enemy tries to steal them, the trap will do the work!

is great for catching other players. For $1,000, you get a reliable way to stop enemies in their tracks for 10 seconds. Put them right in front of your gate, or hide them close to your most valuable Brainrots. So, when an enemy tries to steal them, the trap will do the work! Iron Slap gives you better attack power once you hit Rebirth level 1. At $2,000, it’s a solid upgrade from the basic slap.

Getting enough money for expensive items takes time. Here are some ways to earn money faster:

Play regularly and complete challenges. The game gives you money for various activities, so stay active.

Consider buying the 2x Money Game Pass if you plan to play a lot. It costs 139 Robux but doubles all your earnings from all sources.

Game Pass if you plan to play a lot. It costs but doubles all your earnings from all sources. Focus on Rebirthing when possible. Higher Rebirth levels unlock better items and usually give access to better money-making methods.

Is Spending Robux Worth It?

Whether to spend Robux depends on how much you enjoy the game. The 2x Money is probably the best value since it helps you earn coins faster for everything else. Premium items like the Blackhole Slap and Flying Carpet are fun, but not necessary to enjoy the game. You can have a great time even if you’re only using the Coins Shop items.

Steal a Brainrot has a lot of items to discover as you progress through Rebirths. Remember that items disappear when you leave, so only buy what you’ll use in your current session!