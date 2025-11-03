Roblox Strongman Simulator Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Strongman Simulator Codes on November 3rd, 2025.

Strongman Simulator puts you through intense workout sessions where you lift impossibly heavy weights, drag massive objects across arenas, and train relentlessly to build strength! This fitness-focused game challenges you to maximize energy usage at the gym while progressing from Baby Noob status to ultimate strongman champion. You’ll complete various strength challenges, collect cool pets, and compete on global leaderboards against other fitness enthusiasts. Building massive muscles takes serious time and energy though, making early progression feel slower than experienced players with established training routines. Strongman Simulator codes deliver instant boosts to movement speed, workout efficiency, and energy regeneration!

Working Strongman Simulator Codes

Our team has verified these codes are working right now. Use them before your gains disappear!

season1 – Get 2x Movement Speed

– Get 2x Movement Speed strongman – Get Rare Rubber Duck Pet and 2x Movement Speed

– Get Rare Rubber Duck Pet and 2x Movement Speed LearnThe – Get 2x Movement Speed

– Get 2x Movement Speed Shazam!FuryOfTheGods – Get 2x Movement Speed

– Get 2x Movement Speed Shazam! – Get 2x Movement Speed

– Get 2x Movement Speed 400M – Get 2x Energy

– Get 2x Energy 100M – Get 2x Energy

– Get 2x Energy 10M – Get 2x Workout Speed

– Get 2x Workout Speed 25k – Get 2x Workout Speed

– Get 2x Workout Speed 1500likes – Get 2x Energy

– Get 2x Energy 5000likes – Get 2x Energy

– Get 2x Energy 10000 – Get 2x Energy

Expired Codes

These codes have stopped pumping:

TruePowerOf

500likes

Chad

HOLIDAY

How to Redeem Strongman Simulator Codes in Roblox

Getting your free boosts is simple and quick. Follow these steps:

Launch Strongman Simulator in Roblox. Click the Twitter/CODE icon on the left side of your screen (looks like a bird). Enter your code in the text box that appears. Click “Use” or “Confirm” to activate the boost.

Your boosts activate immediately with timers appearing on the right side showing remaining duration. If you get an error about codes already being entered, close and reload the game then try again.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also follow the developer on Twitter and the official Discord server. The game receives updates regularly, though new codes haven’t appeared recently.

Strongman Simulator codes give you the perfect edge to accelerate your journey from weakling to champion bodybuilder. Use your free boosts strategically, train consistently, and soon you’ll be flexing on everyone from the top of the leaderboards!