Roblox The Forge Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox The Forge Codes on November 28th, 2025.

The Forge puts you in the role of a budding blacksmith, combining RPG elements with addictive crafting mechanics. Mine for various ores, engage in a skill-based mini-game to forge weapons, and build your arsenal to either sell for profit or defend against zombies and orcs lurking in the mines. The quality of your weapons depends on both the materials used and your performance in the crafting mini-game. Let’s explore the current The Forge codes that can give you free rerolls and totems to enhance your blacksmithing journey.

Working The Forge Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for The Forge that you can redeem for free rewards:

20KLIKES – Redeem this code for 2 Rerolls

– Redeem this code for 2 Rerolls 15KLIKES – Redeem this code for 2 Rerolls

– Redeem this code for 2 Rerolls 10KLIKES – Redeem this code for 2 Rerolls and 1 Luck Totem

– Redeem this code for 2 Rerolls and 1 Luck Totem 5KLIKES – Redeem this code for 2 Rerolls and 1 Miner Totem

– Redeem this code for 2 Rerolls and 1 Miner Totem BETARELEASE! – Redeem this code for 2 Rerolls

– Redeem this code for 2 Rerolls POSTRELEASEQNA – Redeem this code for 1 Reroll

These codes provide valuable rerolls for rare Races with better stats, plus totems to boost your mining and luck.

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

RELEASE

How to Redeem The Forge Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your The Forge codes:

Open The Forge in Roblox. Click the Settings cog button at the top of your screen. Scroll down to the bottom of the Settings menu to find the Codes section. Enter your code in the text box. Press Claim to receive your free rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest The Forge codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during game milestones.

Join The Forge Community Discord server where codes are announced when they become available.

where codes are announced when they become available. Check The Forge Community Roblox group for announcements.

Visit the game’s Roblox page regularly for updates. Use your rerolls strategically to obtain races that complement your preferred playstyle, whether you focus on mining efficiency or combat prowess.