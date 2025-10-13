Looking to expand your spooky lineup this Halloween? Then Vampira Cappucina is a must-have addition to your collection. This rare Brainrot God unit is among the hardest to find in Steal a Brainrot, but it’s not impossible! Here’s exactly how to get Vampira Cappucina in Steal a Brainrot and add her to your growing roster.

Who is Vampira Cappucina in Steal a Brainrot?

Vampira Cappuccina is one of the coolest Halloween units you can get in Steal a Brainrot. She’s a Brainrot God rarity character that costs $24.5 million and makes you $125,000 per second. Compared to other Brainrot Gods or Secrets, this one is not that expensive to buy.

She looks like the iconic Ballerina Cappuccina but with a vampire twist, black dress, red coat, glowing red eyes, and what looks like blood around her mouth. Pretty spooky, right? You can only get Vampira Cappuccina during a special Halloween event, which is why this brainrot is pretty rare to get.

Plus, Vampira Cappucina is one of the key recipes needed to fuse La Spooky Grande, a limited Halloween brainrot with only 750,000 in stock. So if you want to get your hands on that exclusive unit, you’ll need Vampira Cappucina first!

How to Get Vampira Cappucina in Steal a Brainrot

She’s part of the Witching Hour event, so you’ll need to put in some effort here. Let me break down the steps, so you can grab her easily:

Method 1: Join the Witching Hour Event

This is your main shot at getting Vampira Cappuccina. During the Witch Fuse update week, the Witching Hour event pops up every 2 hours. You can check the timer on top of Witch Sammy in the middle of the map. When it starts, one of four Halloween brainrots will spawn randomly on the conveyor belt.

However, you won’t know which one you’re getting. It’s totally random each time. So, you’ll need to check the game every couple of hours or set up some reminders on your phone. It takes patience, but that’s how these event-exclusive units work.

If you’re lucky and you see Vampira Cappucina spawning on the belt, go run as fast as possible and purchase it! Don’t forget to clear an empty spot in your base and have your money ready before buying this unit.

Method 2: Steal from Other Players

Once the event goes live, some players might get Vampira Cappuccina before you do. If you don’t succeed in getting this unit, then stealing becomes your friend. Head to their bases and try to snag her for yourself. Just remember, Brainrot God rarity units are tough to steal because the owner will definitely be defending them. Your success rate is lower than with common units, so don’t get discouraged if you fail a few times. Use special gears to boost your chances, and maybe practice on easier targets first to get the hang of it.

Getting Vampira Cappuccina might take a bit of time and effort, but she’s totally worth it for her solid income boost and cool vampire look. Plus, you’ll need her to fuse a new limited brainrot. Try both methods and see which one works best for you. If you plan to use her for fusion, make sure to keep an extra one in your base — once you give her to the Witch, she’ll be gone for good!