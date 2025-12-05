Roblox The Forge Race Tier List – Best Races Ranked

Choosing the right race in The Forge can dramatically impact your overall progression. With 13 races offering different passive abilities and stat modifications, knowing which ones provide the best advantages is important for optimizing your build. This The Forge Race tier list ranks every race from S Tier (absolute best) to F Tier (worst) based on their overall effectiveness across different gameplay scenarios. This guide helps you understand which races are worth keeping and which ones you should reroll immediately.

What Criteria Did We Choose for Ranking?

Our tier list evaluates races based on multiple factors that determine their overall effectiveness in The Forge. Combat performance is the primary consideration, including damage output, survivability through health bonuses and damage mitigation, and mobility. We also assess utility features such as luck bonuses for better loot drops and mining efficiency for resource gathering. Passive abilities are weighted heavily, particularly those that provide consistent value

The Forge Race Tier List

Here’s our complete tier list ranking all 13 races in The Forge:

Tier Races S Tier Demon, Dragonborn, Angel A Tier Minotaur, Golem, Goblin B Tier Shadow C Tier Undead, Dwarf D Tier Orc, Elf F Tier Zombie, Human The Forge Race Tier List

S Tier

Race Drop Chance Key Passives

Demon 0.5% Devil Finger (teleport dash, 20% hellfire circle), Demonic Powers (+20% movement/attack speed/fire damage/physical damage), Cursed Aura (10% weapon damage per second AoE), Backfire (25% burn on taking damage)

Dragonborn 1.5% Sharp Fangs (+12% physical damage), Dragon’s Breath (40% burn chance, 30% weapon damage per second), Durable Scales (+20% max HP, +10% height)

Angel 0.5% Mighty Clover (+50% Luck), Wings (+50% dash distance, +20% movement speed, +25% jump boost), Holy Hand (infinite stamina below 20% HP), Smite (50% chance for 30% physical damage)

Demon leads the pack with unmatched offensive potential through multiple damage sources – the teleport dash creates hellfire zones, Cursed Aura provides constant AoE damage, and +20% boosts to movement, attack speed, and damage make every attack devastating. Dragonborn balances raw power with survivability, featuring consistent burn damage from Dragon’s Breath, solid physical damage increases, and +20% max HP to survive tough encounters. Angel secures S Tier through its +50% Luck boost that improves loot quality and ore drops, combined with incredible mobility from Wings that makes you nearly untouchable during combat.

A Tier

Race Drop Chance Key Passives

Minotaur 1.75% Bull’s Fury (+30% movement speed and physical damage when below 50% HP), Beast (+20% health, +10% height, +20% width/depth, -10% stamina)

Golem 1.25% Heavy Hitter (+15% attack speed with heavy weapons), Tank (+30% health and size, -10% movement speed), Stone Heart (50% chance to reduce incoming damage by 25%)

Goblin 10.5% Sneaky (+15% movement speed, +10% dagger attack speed), Tiny (-15% health and size), Bargain (12% shop discount)

A Tier races deliver exceptional performance in their specialized roles while remaining highly effective overall. Minotaur transforms desperate situations into power spikes with Bull’s Fury activating at 50% HP, granting massive damage and speed boosts that can quickly turn losing fights into victories. Golem serves as the ultimate tank with +30% health, 50% damage reduction chance, and heavy weapon synergy, making it perfect for players who prefer facetanking rather than dodging. Goblin punches far above its Rare rarity through Bargain’s 12% shop discount that saves massive amounts of gold throughout progression. While Goblin’s -15% health hurts survivability, the economic advantage and movement speed make it one of the most practical races.

B Tier

Race Drop Chance Key Passives

Shadow 6% Phantom Step (15% chance to dodge attacks by turning into shadow), Shadow Pact (+15% movement speed, +10% attack speed, +5% physical damage, +10% stamina, -10% health)

B Tier represents solid middle-ground options that work well in specific builds but lack the overwhelming power of higher tiers. Shadow works well for players with good timing and positioning skills who can leverage the mobility and occasional dodge, but struggles to compete with the consistent power of A and S Tier races.

C Tier

Race Drop Chance Key Passives

Undead 9% Second Chance (refills 50% health when below 10% HP, 5-minute cooldown), Fragile Bones (-12% health), Sharp Surface (reflects 10% incoming damage)

Dwarf 7% Gifted Miner (+15% mining damage, +5% better forging), Critical Mining (20% chance for +50% damage to rocks), Heavy Short (-20% height, -5% movement speed)

C Tier races excel in very specific scenarios but struggle with general gameplay effectiveness. Undead’s resurrection mechanic can clutch difficult boss fights by giving you a second chance when health drops below 10%, and the damage reflection adds minor offensive utility. Dwarf absolutely dominates mining with +15% mining damage and 20% critical mining chance, making it the best choice for dedicated resource gathering sessions.

D Tier

Race Drop Chance Key Passives

Orc 8% Muscular (+10% physical damage, +15% health, +10% size), Heavy (-10% stamina, -10% movement speed)

Elf 15% Glorious (+3% Luck), Superior Genes (+15% stamina, +5% height)

D Tier races provide minimal benefits that are quickly overshadowed by better options as you progress. Orc offers decent offensive stats with +10% physical damage and +15% health, but the Heavy penalties of -10% stamina and -10% movement speed severely hurt mobility and combat fluidity. Elf provides negligible bonuses with only +3% Luck (compared to Angel’s +50%) and +15% stamina that doesn’t meaningfully impact combat effectiveness or progression speed. Both races can work temporarily in early-game content when you lack reroll spins, but should be replaced as soon as you obtain literally any higher-tier race.

F Tier

Race Drop Chance Key Passives

Zombie 14% Mutated Genes (+2% health regeneration every 5 seconds), Rotten (-25% max health), Absorb (15% chance to convert incoming damage to HP)

Human 25% Blessed (+3% Luck, +3% Experience)

F Tier races should be rerolled immediately regardless of your current reroll spin count. Zombie’s Rotten penalty of -25% max health is absolutely crippling, reducing your health pool to only 75% of normal and making you significantly easier to kill throughout all content. Human offers the weakest bonuses in the entire game with only +3% Luck and +3% Experience, which barely impact gameplay at all. Human is outclassed by every single other race in combat, utility, and specialized activities. The only reason to keep either of these races is if you have zero reroll spins and no access to codes – otherwise, reroll immediately since even D Tier races provide better value.

