X Tackles Misinformation with New Parody Account Labels: Here’s How It Works

by Anchit Srivastava
X has started rolling out new labels for parody, fan, and commentary accounts, reports TechCrunch. These labels will mark accounts that are meant for humor or fan content. This change aims to prevent users from mistaking these accounts for the real people or organizations they are imitating. A prime example is Elon Musk parody accounts and there are hundreds of them. X (previously Twitter) wants to improve transparency and reduce misinformation and scams on the platform. Here is how it works.

X Tackles Misinformation with New Parody Account Labels

Imagine seeing a tweet from a parody account of a famous politician making a ridiculous statement. It’s easy to see how someone might quickly share it, thinking it’s real, especially if it’s what they expect that person to say. This kind of confusion is exactly what X (formerly Twitter) is trying to prevent by rolling out this feature.

How Parody Labels Work on X

Currently, users on X have to manually add the parody, fan, or commentary label to their accounts by themselves. The labels will indicate that the account’s purpose is for discussion, satire, or information sharing. This should help to prevent confusion and misinterpretations. These Parody, Fan, and Commentary labels are meant to ensure users understand that these accounts do not represent an official account or aren’t associated in any way with the entity being parodied or commented upon.

How to Add Label to Your X Parody Account

Adding the label to your X parody account is a straightforward process. Here are the steps:

  1. Go to your account Settings.
  2. Select Settings and Privacy.
  3. Choose Your account and then your Account information.
  4. You will find the option to select parody, commentary, and fan account.

The feature is in the process of rolling out. This means some users may already have access to it, while others will receive it shortly. X says that these labels will be made mandatory for parody accounts at some point. The exact timeline for this mandatory implementation is not yet clear, and X has promised to share more details about this transition soon.

