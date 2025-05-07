All Zenless Zone Zero Icons and Symbols Meaning – Complete Guide

Just starting out in Zenless Zone Zero? The game has a busy interface with lots of icons that can be hard to understand if you’re new. Knowing what each one means can make the game easier to follow and help you play better. This guide breaks down all of Zenless Zone Zero icons and symbols meaning, so you can play with more confidence and enjoy the game even more.

Zenless Zone Zero Icons and Symbols Meaning in the Lobby Screen

When you launch Zenless Zone Zero, you’ll land in the lobby screen. This is where you can find key icons to tweak your settings and check out main features before jumping into New Eridu.

Zenless Zone Zero Icons and Symbols Description 1. M with Stripes icon Main Menu – This is the central hub for accessing game features and settings. 2. Grey Circle inside A Hollow Circle icon Task Location – Helps you locate and track your current objectives or missions in the game world. 3. Three Yellow Dots icon inside a Circle Video Archive – Menu that stores recordings of cutscenes, story moments, and other video content you’ve unlocked during gameplay. 4. Two Heads Silhouette icon Agents – Lets you view, manage, and customize your collection of Agents (playable characters). 5. Film Roll icon Events – This section shows limited-time events, special activities, and rewards currently available in the game. 6. Notebook icon Compendium – Provides access to multiple game systems: Primer (missions), Errands (daily tasks), Training (practice modes), Combat (longer battle mode), and Tactics (strategy guides). 7. TV icon Signal Search – Access to the gacha system, where you can obtain new Agents and equipment. 8. Three Dots icon inside Grey Circle DMs – Allows you to view and respond to in-game messages from NPCs and the system. 9. Camera Lens icon Photo Mode – This feature lets you take screenshots and customize them with various filters and effects. 10. Upward-pointing Arrow icon with Signal symbol NPC Interactions – This button lets you have a conversation with the NPC in front of you. 11. World icon Chapter Schedule – This displays the story progression and upcoming chapter releases or updates. 12. Three Arrow icon Speed / Dash – Controls movement speed options for your character, allowing you to run or dash in the game.

Zenless Zone Zero Icons and Symbols Meaning in the Main Menu Screen

The main menu screen contains all the major navigation tools you will need throughout your adventure. From character management to quests, achievements, and inventory, these icons provide quick access to the game’s most important features.

Zenless Zone Zero Icons and Symbols Description 1. Red Back Arrow icon Back to Lobby Screen – Returns you to the main screen where you can access primary game features. 2. Avatar icon Character Profile – Opens your player profile, where you can view and edit your account information. 3. Person Silhouette icon in a Speech Bubble Friend List – The list of all your online friends in the game. 4. Battery icon Battery Charge – Shows your current Battery Charge level, which is the game’s stamina system. 5. Silver Coin icon Dennies – Displays your current amount of Dennies, the standard in-game currency used for most purchases. 6. Tab icon with Rainbow Screen Polychromes – Shows your premium currency balance, which is typically used for gacha pulls and special items. 7. Person Silhouette with Rotating Arrow Switch Agent and Background – Allows you to change both your displayed character and the background image shown on the main menu screen. 8. Eight Circle icon with Plus symbol More Menu – Expands to show additional options or features not visible in the main interface. 9. Envelope icon Mail – Opens your in-game mail system, where you receive rewards, announcements, and communications. 10. Cog icon Options – Access to game settings like graphics, audio, controls, and account management. 11. Speaker icon Notices – Shows game announcements, updates, and important information from the developers. 12. Note icon Compendium – Provides access to multiple game systems: Primer (missions), Errands (daily tasks), Training (practice modes), Combat (longer battle mode), and Tactics (strategy guides). 13. Double Zs icon in a Circle Achievements – Displays your progress on various game achievements and rewards. 14. Two World icon Inter-Knot – Shows your progression system level and associated rewards/unlocks. You can check your Inter-Knot notifications, schedule, and Proxy Primer here. 15. Box icon Storage – Opens your inventory where you can manage items, materials, and equipment. 16. Two Heads Silhouette icon Agents – Lets you view, manage, and customize your collection of Agents (playable characters). 17. 24 icon Store – Opens the in-game shop where you can purchase items with various currencies. 18. TV icon Signal Search – Access to the gacha system, where you can obtain new Agents and equipment.

Zenless Zone Zero Icons and Symbols Description 19. Speech Bubble icon DMs – Messaging system for direct communication with in-game characters or other players. 20. Camera Lens icon Photo Mode – This feature lets you take screenshots and customize them with various filters and effects. 21. Triangle icon with Upward Pointing Arrow Proxy Handbook – A guide containing essential information for Proxies, including tutorials, tips, and explanations of game mechanics. 22. Bunny Face icon Proxy Tools – You unlock tutorials by finding or triggering them during the game. Once unlocked, you can view them anytime in the Proxy Handbook. 23. Vintage Game Joystick icon Limited Event – Access to special time-limited activities, challenges, and rewards. 24. Wifi-like icon with Radiating Waves Strategy Station – Resource for battle tactics, team compositions, and optimization guides for different content. 25. Power Button icon Log Out – Option to exit the game and return to the login screen. 26. Square icon with Signal Waves Community – Hub for player interaction, forums, and social features within the game. 27. Coupon or Ticket icon Redemption Code – Button for entering promotional codes to receive free in-game rewards. 28. Square with Pencil icon Feedback – System for submitting bug reports, suggestions, and other feedback to the developers. 29. Box icon with Arrow Pointing Upward Unstuck – Troubleshooting tool to help resolve situations where your character might become trapped or glitched.

Zenless Zone Zero Icons and Symbols Meaning in DMs Screen

The DMs screen is your communication hub in Zenless Zone Zero, allowing you to stay connected with in-game characters and manage your social interactions.

Zenless Zone Zero Icons and Symbols Description 1. One Person Silhouette icon DMs – This tab shows all your message threads with other Agents in the game. 2. Two People Silhouette icon Friends List – This is your social connections. This tab displays your complete list of Agents and their online status. 3. Red X icon Close Messaging App – Exits the messaging interface and returns you to the previous screen.

Zenless Zone Zero Icons and Symbols Meaning in Photo Mode Screen

Photo Mode lets you capture stunning moments from your adventures through New Eridu and the Hollows. You can adjust angles, apply filters, and create perfect screenshots to showcase your journey through Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero Icons and Symbols Description 1. Plus and Minus Gauge icon Zoom In and Zoom Out – Allowing you to adjust the camera zoom level to frame your shot perfectly. 2. Pen and Star icon Filters – Opening a menu with 8 different visual filters you can apply to your photos for artistic effects. 3. Lens icon Snapshot Button – Tap this to capture your photo. 4. Rotating Arrows icon Flip Camera and Selfie Pose – This button lets you toggle between front and back camera views and activate selfie poses. 5. Dot icon with Circular Arrow Reset Camera Position – Resets the camera to its original position and angle. 6. Circle icon with Diagonal Line Hide UI – his toggles the visibility of the user interface elements for clean, HUD-free screenshots.

Zenless Zone Zero Icons and Symbols Meaning in Agent Screen

The Agent Screen is where you’ll manage your roster of playable characters, each with unique abilities and attributes.

Zenless Zone Zero Icons and Symbols Description 1. Element and Attribute icon Attributes – A set of elemental symbols representing different attributes in the game: Fire, Electric, Ice, Frost, Physical, and Ether. 2. Cloth Hanger icon Agent Skin – Change your Agent’s appearance with different outfits and skins. 3. Lock icon Locked Agents – Indicating Agents you haven’t yet unlocked. These characters are not usable until you obtain them through gacha or other means. 4. Funnel icon Filter – Organize your Agents roster by various criteria like rarity or attribute. 5. Star icon Favorite Agents – Favoriting your Agents will make it easier for you to find them.

Zenless Zone Zero Icons and Symbols Meaning in Storage Screen

This screen provides an organized view of all the items you’ve collected throughout your journey.

Zenless Zone Zero Icons and Symbols Description 1. Upside Down Triangle icon W-Engine – Collection of W-Engine, which is the weapon enhancement devices that boost your Agents’ capabilities. 2. Disc icon Drive Disc – These items will help boost your Agents’ stats. 3. Box with X icon Materials – Items that can be used for leveling and upgrading your Agents. 4. Safe icon Key Items – Quest-related or special items that have specific uses in the game. 5. Funnel icon Filter – Similar to the Agent screen filter, this icon allows you to sort your inventory by different parameters. 6. Square icon with smaller square on top Recycle – You can recycle the items that you don’t need anymore.

Zenless Zone Zero Icons and Symbols Meaning in Store Screen

This is your marketplace for getting and purchasing new items, skins, and resources using both in-game and premium currencies. Each section is represented by distinct icons that help you quickly find deals to enhance your Zenless Zone Zero experience.

Zenless Zone Zero Icons and Symbols Description 1. Thumbs Up icon Recommended Items – This highlights the special deals or items the game suggest for your current progression. 2. Two Circles icon inside a Box Inter-Knot Membership Items – These are subscription-related purchases and benefits that are available to Inter-Knot members. 3. Cloth Hanger icon Today’s Outfit – All the costumes and skins you can purchase in the store. 4. Gift Box icon Bundle Shop – Value packs that contain multiple items at a discounted price. 5. Puzzle Piece icon Signal Shop – Offers Signal Search items, materials, and a rotating selection of Agents, W-Engines, and Bangboo. 6. Polychrome icon Monochrome Market – Shop section where you can buy Monochromes with real money.

Zenless Zone Zero Icons and Symbols Meaning in the Gameplay Screen

The Gameplay Combat Screen displays crucial information during battles, with icons that help you track enemy health, target opponents, and manage your Agent’s abilities.

Zenless Zone Zero Icons and Symbols Description 1. Gauge icon Enemy Health Pool – This horizontal bar shows the current health status of enemies. This meter depletes as you deal damage. 2. Crosshair icon Target Enemy – Indicates which enemy is currently selected or being focused by your attacks. 3. Abilities icon Agent’s Skill and Abilities – Visual representations of your Agent’s combat techniques. These icons show which abilities are available, on cooldown, or ready to be unleashed during battle.

With this simple guide to Zenless Zone Zero icons and symbols meaning, you’re all set to explore New Eridu and the Hollows with ease. This will help you use features faster, manage your items better, and fight more effectively. We hope that this information will make your Proxy journey more fun!