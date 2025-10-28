Battlefield 6 just launched its free-to-play battle royale mode called Redsec. This massive addition came with Season 1, giving players a chance to experience large-scale warfare without paying anything upfront. If you want to try it out, we will show you how to download Battlefield 6 Redsec for all platforms, including the file sizes in this guide.

How to Download Battlefield 6 Redsec?

Battlefield Redsec officially launched on October 28th, 2025. The launch happened right alongside the Season 1 update for Battlefield 6, so you’re getting fresh content all at once. If you already bought Battlefield 6, getting Redsec is super easy. You don’t need to go to the store or anything like that. Just follow these simple steps:

Launch Battlefield 6 on your console or PC. Open up the Settings menu from the main screen and go to the System tab. Select the Install/Uninstall option. You’ll see Battlefield Redsec listed as a content pack. Just select it and start the download.

That’s it. The download will start automatically, and you’ll be ready to play once it finishes. This method works on all platforms, such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

How to Download Battlefield 6 Redsec as a Free-to-Play Player

Don’t own Battlefield 6? No problem. Redsec is completely free, so you can download it without buying anything. You just need to grab it from your platform’s digital store. Here’s where to find it on each platform:

PlayStation 5: Head to the PlayStation Store and search for “Battlefield Redsec” or “Battlefield 6 Redsec.” You can also find it in the free-to-play section.

Head to the PlayStation Store and search for “Battlefield Redsec” or “Battlefield 6 Redsec.” You can also find it in the free-to-play section. Xbox Series X/S: Open the Xbox Store and search for the game. It should pop up right away since it’s a major release.

Open the Xbox Store and search for the game. It should pop up right away since it’s a major release. PC (Steam): Fire up Steam and use the search bar. You can also check the EA app if you prefer downloading through there.

Once you find the listing, just hit download and wait for it to finish. Make sure you’ve got enough storage space before you start.

Battlefield 6 Redsec Download Size

Storage space can be a real issue these days, with games getting bigger and bigger. Luckily, Redsec isn’t too bad, especially if you already have Battlefield 6 installed. Here’s what you need to know about file sizes:

If You Already Have Battlefield 6 Installed

The download is much smaller because Redsec shares a lot of files with the main game. You’re looking at:

Platform Download Size PC Around 8 GB PlayStation 5 Around 3.5 GB Xbox Series X/S Around 3.5 GB

That’s pretty manageable. You won’t have to delete much to make room for it.

If You’re Downloading Redsec as a Standalone

If you don’t own Battlefield 6 and you’re downloading Redsec by itself, the file size is bigger:

Platform Download Size PC Around 59 GB PlayStation 5 Around 27 GB Xbox Series X/S Around 27 GB

The PC version is definitely chunkier, so make sure you’ve got enough space cleared out. Console players have it a bit easier with that 27 GB size.

Why Are the File Sizes Different?

You might be wondering why there’s such a big difference between the two download options. It all comes down to how Battlefield 6 handles its files. The developers built the game so you can pick and choose what you want to install. You can download just the multiplayer mode, just the campaign, or just Redsec. This modular approach means you’re not forced to install content you’ll never touch.

If you already have Battlefield 6, Redsec taps into those existing game files. Things like weapon models, character animations, maps, and sound effects are already on your system. So you’re really just downloading the battle royale-specific stuff like the new map layout and game mode mechanics. But if you’re downloading Redsec standalone, you need all those base files too. That’s why the download is so much bigger.

The fact that it’s free to play means there’s really no reason not to give it a shot. You might discover that battle royale with Battlefield’s signature chaos is exactly what you’ve been looking for!