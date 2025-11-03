How to Get the Fabulous Rod in Fisch?

The Fabulous Rod is one of the most powerful fishing rods in Fisch, featuring exceptional stats and a passive ability that enables nearly AFK farming. However, obtaining this rod requires reaching an extremely high level and completing challenging quest stages. This guide covers everything you need to know about getting the Fabulous Rod in Fisch, including requirements, quest steps, stats, and tips for success.

What is the Fabulous Rod?

The Fabulous Rod is a top-tier fishing rod that was previously developer-only but became available to all players in Version 1.56.0. This rod has a bright pastel pink color and a glowing aura, with the tip designed to resemble a bow. Beyond its appearance, the rod delivers outstanding performance that makes it one of the strongest options in the game for both active fishing and semi-AFK farming strategies.

Fabulous Rod Stats and Passive Abilities

Understanding the Fabulous Rod’s capabilities helps explain why it’s worth the considerable effort to obtain. The rod features impressive stats across the board with virtually no weaknesses.

Stat Value Lure Speed 100% Luck 500% Control 0 Resilience 50% Max KG Infinite Price Quest Reward (Not Purchasable) Location Calm Zone (Fabulous Deity NPC)

The 500% luck stat is particularly remarkable, giving you exceptional chances at catching rare fish. The 100% lure speed means nearly instant hooking, while infinite max kg allows you to catch any fish in the game regardless of size. The zero control might seem concerning, but the passive abilities more than compensate for this limitation.

Passive Abilities:

The Fabulous Rod features a powerful multi-layered passive system that makes fishing significantly easier:

Auto-Stab Mechanic: Every 0.25 seconds, 25% chance to automatically stab the progress bar for 1.5% progress

Every 0.25 seconds, 25% chance to automatically stab the progress bar for 1.5% progress Three-Stab Bonus: After landing 3 stabs, gain the following for 3 seconds: +0.2 Control (bringing total control to 0.2) +100% Forced Progress Speed Effects gradually decrease over the 3-second duration

After landing 3 stabs, gain the following for 3 seconds: Fabulous Mutation: 26% chance to apply Fabulous mutation (13.5× sell value)

This means roughly every second, you’re getting free progress without any input required. The combination of automatic progress, temporary stat boosts, and high-value mutations creates a fishing experience that’s both efficient and lucrative.

Requirements to Start the Fabulous Rod Quest

Before you can even begin the questline for the Fabulous Rod, you must meet a steep level requirement that represents hundreds of hours of gameplay.

Level Requirement: 1,597

This is currently one of the highest level requirements for any quest in Fisch, far exceeding the level 1000 requirement for other endgame rods like the Seraphic Rod and Onirifalx. For context, the previous maximum level cap in Fisch was 1,500, meaning the developers increased the cap specifically to accommodate this questline.

New players should understand that obtaining the Fabulous Rod will take months of consistent play. Even experienced players who are already at level 1000 or above face a significant grind to reach 1,597. This requirement ensures that the Fabulous Rod remains an exclusive achievement for only the most dedicated members of the Fisch community.

Where to Find the Fabulous Deity NPC

Once you’ve reached level 1,597, you need to locate the Fabulous Deity NPC who gives the questline. This NPC is hidden in a challenging location that requires some navigation skills.

Location: Calm Zone (Mariana’s Veil)

The Fabulous Deity is located at coordinates -4303, -11003, 3655, positioned at the top of an arch structure within the Calm Zone. More specifically, the NPC sits directly above where you’d find the Ethereal Prism Rod location. To reach the Calm Zone, you’ll need to access Mariana’s Veil, which requires proper diving equipment and knowledge of how to navigate the underwater depths.

Complete Fabulous Rod Quest Guide

The Fabulous Rod questline consists of four increasingly difficult stages, each requiring you to catch specific fish with particular mutations. Understanding what you need to catch and the best strategies for obtaining these fish will save you significant time and frustration.

Note: All fish must be caught by you personally. Trading for required fish will not count toward quest progression.

Quest 1: Fabulous Beginnings

The first quest eases you into the questline with moderately challenging requirements that test your ability to catch mutated fish.

Required Fish:

Shiny Sparkling Handfish (2x)

Sunken Mutated Shark (1x)

Sparkling Nova Frozen Walnut (1x)

Quest 2: Fabulous Findings

The second quest increases the difficulty substantially, requiring both quantity catches and extremely rare mutation combinations.

Required Fish:

Dumbo Octopus (200x)

Sunken Ancient Depth Serpent (1x)

Shiny Rainbow Cluster Voltfish (1x)

Quest 3: Intermediate Challenge

Quest 3 maintains the high difficulty while introducing new fish species and mutation requirements.

Required Fish:

Sunken Spectral Serpent (3x)

Baby Pond Emperor (50x)

Sunken Brine Phantom (1x)

Quest 4: Fabulous Finale

Quest 4 represents a significant difficulty spike, requiring some of the rarest mutation combinations in the game.

Required Fish:

Shiny Rainbow Cluster Crystallized Seadragon (1x)

Sunken Scylla (1x)

Shiny Mosaic Whale Shark (1x)

Complete Fabulous Rod Questline Table

Quest Stage Required Fish Quantity Difficulty Quest 1: Fabulous Beginnings Shiny Sparkling Handfish 2x Moderate

Sunken Mutated Shark 1x Moderate

Sparkling Nova Frozen Walnut 1x Hard Quest 2: Fabulous Findings Dumbo Octopus 200x Easy (time-consuming)

Sunken Ancient Depth Serpent 1x Very Hard

Shiny Rainbow Cluster Voltfish 1x Very Hard Quest 3: Intermediate Challenge Sunken Spectral Serpent 3x Hard

Baby Pond Emperor 50x Easy

Sunken Brine Phantom 1x Very Hard Quest 4: Fabulous Finale Shiny Rainbow Cluster Crystallized Seadragon 1x Extreme

Sunken Scylla 1x Extreme

Shiny Mosaic Whale Shark 1x Very Hard

Best Enchantments for the Fabulous Rod

Once you finally obtain the Fabulous Rod, you’ll want to enchant it properly to maximize its already exceptional performance.

Immortal Enchantment – This is widely considered the best enchantment for the Fabulous Rod because it grants infinite max kg (which the rod already has) but more importantly provides immunity to hazardous fishing locations.

Is the Fabulous Rod Worth the Effort?

The question of whether pursuing the Fabulous Rod is worth your time depends on your dedication level and what you value in Fisch.

Reasons to Pursue the Fabulous Rod:

For ultimate completionists who want every achievement and item in the game, the Fabulous Rod represents one of the highest goals available. The level 1,597 requirement and challenging questline ensure that only a small percentage of players will ever obtain it, making it a true status symbol. The rod’s exceptional stats and passive abilities make it arguably one of the best fishing rods in the game.

Reasons to Consider Alternatives:

The time investment required is enormous. Reaching level 1,597 alone requires months of dedicated play for most players, and the questline itself demands additional dozens or even hundreds of hours depending on RNG luck with mutations. Players who are not already at high levels should focus on more accessible endgame rods like the Onirifalx or Seraphic Rod first, as these provide excellent performance without the extreme requirements.

The Verdict:

The Fabulous Rod is absolutely worth pursuing for dedicated endgame players who have already obtained other top-tier rods and are seeking the ultimate challenge. However, newer or intermediate players should prioritize reaching level 1000 and obtaining the Seraphic Rod and Onirifalx first, then work toward the Fabulous Rod as a long-term stretch goal.