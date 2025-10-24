How to Get Seraphic Rod in Fisch and Is It Worth It?

The Seraphic Rod is the ultimate endgame fishing rod in Fisch, obtained by reaching Level 1000. It has incredible stats with 95% lure speed, 150% luck, and powerful passive abilities that make it one of the best rods in the game. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Seraphic Rod and whether it’s worth the grind.

Seraphic Rod Stats in Fisch

Stat Value Lure Speed 95% Luck 150% Control 0.25 (55% bar width) Resilience 20% Max Kg Infinite Line Distance 130m How to Get Reach Level 1000 Passive 1 Beam of light that fills 60% of progress bar Passive 2 30% chance for Blessed mutation (10× sell value)

The Seraphic Rod has 0.25 control, giving you a 55% bar width in the fishing minigame, which is one of the highest control stats in the game. The infinite max kg means you can catch any fish regardless of weight. The 150% luck is the highest base luck stat of any rod, making it exceptional for catching rare fish.

How to Get Seraphic Rod in Fisch?

The Seraphic Rod is obtained automatically and for free when you reach Level 1000. Once you hit this level, the rod will appear in your equipment bag immediately. You don’t need to buy it or complete any special quests – it’s just given to you as a reward for reaching the level milestone.

Total XP Required: 94,905,000 XP

This makes the Seraphic Rod arguably the most difficult rod to obtain in the entire game due to the massive XP requirement. It acts as a direct upgrade to the No-Life Rod (obtained at Level 500).

Best Enchants for Seraphic Rod

The Seraphic Rod already has incredible base stats, so enchants should maximize its strengths for specific purposes:

Chaotic (Regular) – If you don’t have Exalted Relics, Chaotic gives stabbing and 8% chance for Chaotic fish at 12× value, similar to Blessed.

– If you don’t have Exalted Relics, Chaotic gives stabbing and 8% chance for Chaotic fish at 12× value, similar to Blessed. Invincible (Exalted) – For catching fish in extreme environments like Roslit Volcano or Brine Pool where resilience matters.

Is Seraphic Rod Worth It?

The Seraphic Rod is absolutely one of the best rods in the game and worth grinding to Level 1000 for, but the journey to get it is extremely long. With 95% lure speed, 150% luck, 0.25 control, infinite weight capacity, a 60% auto-fill beam, and 30% chance for Blessed mutation (10× value), it completely outclasses most other rods in both catching efficiency and money-making potential.

However, reaching Level 1000 requires 94,905,000 XP, which translates to hundreds of hours of gameplay over several months for most players. This is a massive time investment that not everyone can commit to. If you’re a casual player who only logs in occasionally, you might never reach Level 1000, and that’s okay – the No-Life Rod at Level 500 is still excellent for endgame content.