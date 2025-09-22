Fortnite Bans Thousands of Players After New Delulu Mode Launch

Something big just happened in Fortnite that has the whole community talking. Epic Games went on a massive banning spree this weekend, and it’s all because of their newest game mode called Delulu. What started as an exciting new way to play the game quickly turned into a mess when some players decided to be really mean to others.

Fortnite has always been pretty strict about banning cheaters and people who break the rules. We’ve seen players get banned for using aimbots or other cheating tools, and players getting their items removed because they weren’t purchased ethically. But this time, it’s different. This ban wave isn’t about cheating or exploiting the game. It’s about players being toxic and saying awful things to each other.

Why are Players Getting Banned for Playing Delulu Mode?

So here’s what happened. Epic launched this new game mode called Delulu that lets you talk to other players using Proximity Chat. This means you can actually hear people talking when they’re close to your character in the game. Sounds fun, right? Well, some players decided to ruin it for everyone else. They started saying really mean things, using bad words, and even saying racist stuff to other players. This kind of behavior goes against Fortnite’s rules, and Epic wasn’t having any of it.

Epic asked players to report anyone who was being toxic or mean during voice chat. And well, the reports come flooding in. The company’s official Fortnite Status account said they’ve already banned thousands of players just this weekend, and more bans are coming as they review more reports.

If you got caught being toxic, you’re looking at a ban that could last anywhere from two weeks to a whole month. This ban stops you from playing in competitive matches and ranked games. For really bad cases, Epic might ban your entire account, which means you can’t play Fortnite at all for a while. But don’t worry if you think you got banned by mistake. You can appeal your ban on Epic’s website if you believe the ban was unfair. They’ll review your case and might lift the ban if they think it was wrong.

If you’re planning to try out Delulu mode, just remember to be nice to other players. Have fun, play fair, and report anyone who’s ruining the experience for others.