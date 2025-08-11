Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 just dropped, and there are some amazing new places to land. Some of the old favorites are still solid, but trust me, you have to check out these new spots. Especially with a new and more complicated OXR Ranking system, you really need to know where to land first on the island so you can level up your rank fast. Here are the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 that’ll get you stacked and ready to win!

1. O.X.R. HQ

This is hands down the best new spot this season. You’ll find crazy good loot, lots of NPCs who can heal you or give you rifts when things get messy, and special stashes with rare weapons that’ll give you a huge head start. The building layout is perfect. Lots of rooms to hide in and play smart, especially if you’re playing no-build. But everyone knows this place is good now, so it gets pretty crowded.

Try to land at the big building at the bottom and work your way up. Most people go straight to the top, so you can catch them off guard by coming from below.

2. The Hive

Want some crazy action? The Hive is where it’s at. This place is crawling with bugs that’ll chase you around non-stop. It’s wild, but in a good way. Going solo here takes some serious skills, but it’s very doable if you play smart and you have great skills.

Grab a weapon the second you land because you’ll need it. The loot you get from beating these bugs is worth the chaos. Way better landing here with a squad, though. Because you’re not only fighting with bugs, but also with other players, too.

If you take down the Queen Bug here, you’ll get the Surge Medallion. This thing gives you crazy speed for quick escapes!

3. Ranger’s Ruin

This spot looks amazing and has treasure chests everywhere. If you don’t want to jump into chaos right away, you can land on the east side first, and then move toward the tall hive in the middle when you’re ready.

The main reason to come here is the Carapace Medallion. You can get it after clearing out all the Swarmers and Bombers, plus defeating the Queen. Just make sure you’ve got good teammates because dealing with bugs and other players at the same time gets pretty intense.

Beat the final bug and grab that Carapace Medallion. It keeps your shields topped off and gives you 50 HP for every player you eliminate. Pretty sweet deal. It might be overwhelming, but don’t worry, I actually find lots of great weapons and Bug Blasters all over the place. So even after you defeat the Queen, you are still packed up with strong weapons throughout the match.

4. Demon’s Debris

So after the Super Showdown event happened, and the massive tentacles destroyed Demon’s Domain, it turned into Demon’s Debris with bugs everywhere. If you don’t remember the place, it’s way down south, on the map, which can be a pain if the zone moves north and you gotta run forever.

It’s fun for a few games, but honestly, not the most exciting new addition. The good thing about this spot is that if you know the old layout, you can loot this place super fast. Additionally, you can also beat the Queen bug here for the Springleg Medallion, which lets you double jump in the air. It’s very useful for getting around.

5. Kappa Kappa Factory

This factory is kind of out of the way, but that’s exactly why it’s so good. It’s packed with chests and has a Capture Point that gives you great loot and shows you where enemies are. The secret is that almost nobody lands here, so you can loot in peace without getting third-partied every five seconds. You’ll leave with full shields, great weapons, and everything you need to dominate.

6. OXR Bunkers

There are some secret weapon bunkers scattered around the map, but you need to hit OXR Rank A to open these bunkers. These hidden underground spots have exclusive Exotic weapons that you can’t get anywhere else. Here are the four bunkers hidden around the island:

North of Shiny Shafts , in the mountain right behind the POI.

, in the mountain right behind the POI. Southwest of Foxy Floodgate , again in the snowy mountain on the left side of the road.

, again in the snowy mountain on the left side of the road. South of Utopia City , really close to the rainbow fields.

, really close to the rainbow fields. South of First Order Base, near the edge of the location where the snow stops.

When you successfully increase your level to A, pull up your mini map and look for these OXR Bunker locations. Head over there and use your Rank A clearance to get inside. The weapons you’ll find are absolutely broken in the best way possible. Here are the Exotic weapons you can only grab from OXR bunkers:

Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle

Double Trouble

Shock n’ Slow Shockwave Launcher

Marksman Wrecker Revolver

Exotic Slap Berry Fizz

That covers all the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. Choose the spot that aligns with your preferred playstyle and study it thoroughly. Once you memorize every spawn location and loot path, you’ll possess a significant edge over players who drop randomly across the map. Test these spots in your upcoming matches, and make sure to look for the best weapons you can get!