Marvel Rivals Human Torch Guide: Abilities, Combos, and Best Counters

It’s time to flame on, as the long-awaited Human Torch arrives in Marvel Rivals! NetEase has finally released the official Human Torch gameplay, and it’s mesmerizing. In this guide, we’ll help you turn up the heat and understand everything you need to know about Human Torch, including his abilities, combos, and best counters.

Marvel Rivals Human Torch Guide: Full Stats



Human Torch Role Duelist Difficulty 3-Star Health 250 Movement Speed TBA Affiliation Fantastic Four

Human Torch Abilities and Ultimate

Ability Name Description Fire Cluster (LMB) • Launches a cluster of splitting fireballs forward. Plasma Body (L+Shift) • Hold LSHIFT to ascend rapidly. Pyro-Prison (E) • Connects 2 or more Flame Fields to form a firewall.

• The wall deals high damage to enemies passing through.

• The wall gives continuous burning damage if enclosed. Blazing Blast (RMB) • Launches a fireball to deal damage

• Creates a Flame Field at the target area, damaging enemies within. Flaming Meteor (F) • Dives toward the ground.

• Damaging enemies and detonating any Flame Fields hit. Supernova (Q – Ultimate) • Explodes with cosmic fire.

• Damaging enemies nearby and entering a Supernova state.

• In this state, Blazing Blast becomes Flame Tornado. Omega Fire (Team Up – X) • When Human Torch activates Supernova, Susan Storm can summon Omega Fire by interacting with Flame Tornado via Omega Hurricane.

• Likewise, when Sue Storm unleashes Omega Hurricane, the Human Torch can transform it into a Burning Hurricane with Supernova.

• Flame Tornado caught in a Burning Hurricane grows in size and damage. United Siblings (Team Up – C) • Invisible Woman channels Psionic Might to fortify the Fantastic Four team (Mister Fantastic, The Thing, and Human Torch).

• Mister Fantastic, The Thing, and Human Torch will grant damage resistance.

• Once activated, they can continually generate bonus health.

The wait for Human Torch has been well worth it. This new fiery Duelist bursts into Marvel Rivals with an exciting kit packed with numerous combo possibilities. As a flying hero, he joins the current aerial roster alongside Storm and Iron Man. His abilities center around creating and using Flame Fields to zone enemies or combine for big damage. With strong movement and high damage potential, the Human Torch is definitely a dangerous force both in the air and on the ground.

How to Play Human Torch: Combos and Tactics

Johnny has six ammo, which recovers automatically without the need to reload. However, the lower his ammo, the slower his attacks become. Nevertheless, with the right strategies and combos, Human Torch can be a deadly addition to any team.

Using Pyro Prison to Trap Enemies

One of Human Torch’s standout abilities is Pyro Prison (E). This skill is executed by placing Flame Fields using Right Click (RMB) and then activating E, which creates a firewall that connects all existing Flame Fields, trapping enemies inside. This ability opens up huge combo opportunities with:

Marvel Rivals Hero Description

Moon Knight After trapping enemies in Pyro Prison, Moon Knight can finish them off with his bouncing projectiles or his ultimate.



If they try to escape, they’ll be hit by the firewall, making it a great way to take down backline enemies.

Psylocke Combining Pyro Prison with Psylocke’s ultimate creates a devastating synergy, dealing massive damage to trapped enemies.

Invisible Woman When Susan Storm uses her ultimate, it will slow down enemies inside the field.



Trapping them with Pyro Prison weakens them even more, quickly dropping their health to a critical state.

Taking Advantage of the Supernova (Human Torch’s Ultimate Ability)

Human Torch’s ultimate does more than just deal damage. Aside from its AoE (Area of Effect) damage, Supernova transforms Flame Fields into small fire tornadoes, which deal even more damage than the standard ones. Additionally, while his ultimate is active, he can use Plasma Body at zero cost, granting him extra mobility. Here are some strategies you can follow to execute the best ultimate combo:

Place Flame Fields strategically, preferably near the enemy backline. Use Flaming Meteor (F) to dive into the Flame Field area. For maximum impact, position this attack so enemies are pushed into a wall or a tight space. Immediately activate Supernova, amplifying the AoE damage. Summon fire tornadoes to finish off any survivors.

Human Torch Team Synergies

This is where a potential new meta is born. Human Torch can team up with Storm to unleash a deadly fiery hurricane that deals massive damage. This combo is triggered when Human Torch’s fire tornadoes interact with Storm’s ultimate, creating a devastating fiery storm.

Storm’s ultimate alone is already powerful, but when combined with Human Torch’s fire tornadoes, it becomes nearly unstoppable, capable of countering even Luna Snow’s ultimate, as seen in the NetEase trailer.

Best way to execute this combo: Wait for Storm to activate her ultimate and establish the hurricane’s position. Immediately activate Supernova to summon flame tornadoes. Use RMB to create flame tornadoes within the hurricane’s range, maximizing the damage output.



How to Counter Human Torch in Marvel Rivals

While Johnny is a huge damage dealer, he has low health (250 HP), which is expected from a flying DPS hero. The best counters to Human Torch are heroes with high damage, long-range attacks, strong jumping mobility, or reliable stuns. Here are the best characters to counter Human Torch in Marvel Rivals:

Heroes Description

Thor Thor can use his Shift ability to escape from Pyro Prison.



By activating his Awakening Rune (F), he can directly target the Human Torch and eliminate him with ease.

Hulk Hulk can jump and grab Human Torch mid-air, preventing him from escaping.



Once caught, Hulk can slam him into the ground and stomp him to death, making him a strong counter.

Hawkeye Hawkeye is always the perfect counter against flying heroes.



His precise long-range attacks allow him to harass and eliminate airborne enemies before they can dominate the battlefield.

Iron Fist As always, Iron Fist is the perfect hero to chase down and eliminate flying enemies.



His mobility makes it nearly impossible for heroes like Human Torch to escape.

Storm Storm is the best flying hero for countering other airborne enemies. Her fast projectiles give her a significant advantage in aerial duels.

Invisible Woman Her Psionic Vortex is the perfect skill to counter flying heroes, as it pulls them to the ground if the orb connects.



Her double jump ability also allows her to evade Pyro Prison, making it harder for Human Torch to trap her.

So that is all for our Marvel Rivals Human Torch guide. From fire abilities and aerial mobility, we all know that Human Torch successfully adds fresh gameplay options to Marvel Rivals. Knowing his strengths and weaknesses is crucial for playing or countering him effectively. So if you want to play him as main, keep on practicing in the Practice Range starting February 21st!