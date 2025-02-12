Marvel Rivals: The Life Fantastic Costumes Release Date and Bundle Details

Marvel Rivals is celebrating Valentine’s Day with special costumes for Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic) and Sue Storm (Invisible Woman). These new Life Fantastic costumes bring their iconic wedding day styles to the game, allowing players to relive one of comics’ most famous romances!

What Are the Life Fantastic Costumes in Marvel Rivals?

These new Legendary-tier Life Fantastic costumes transform the Fantastic Four power couple in their wedding attire, inspired by Fantastic Four: The Wedding Special from 2005. Sue Storm wears an elegant wedding dress with a large flower detail, while Reed Richards is in a classic black and grey tuxedo for the occasion.

💍 A Love Story for the Ages! 💫



"Susan Storm… Will you marry me?"

"Of course, darling! For now… And forever!"



A romance unfolds in Marvel Rivals with the Life Fantastic costumes for Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman! Inspired by Fantastic Four: The Wedding Special (2005)… pic.twitter.com/GqRVCmwiOH — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) February 12, 2025

How to Get Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman Wedding Costumes

The Life Fantastic costumes will be available in the Marvel Rivals store starting February 13th, 2025, at 6 PM PST. You have two options for purchase:

Individual Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman Wedding Costumes: 2200 Units each

2200 Units each Life Fantastic Costume Bundle: 2800 Units for both costumes

The complete bundle includes:

Invisible Woman – The Life Fantastic costume

Mister Fantastic – The Life Fantastic costume

Special MVP Animation

Two character nameplates

Two themed sprays

Two wedding-themed emotes

If you’re planning to get both costumes, the bundle offers the best value. Not only do you save Units compared to buying the costumes separately, but you also receive all the extra cosmetics that aren’t available for individual purchase.

NetEase also posted the special MVP animation featuring the couple cutting their wedding cake – a perfect way to celebrate both victory and their matrimony. The good news is these aren’t limited-time offerings. They’ll become permanent additions to the store. This means you can take your time saving up Units through gameplay if you don’t want to spend real money right away. So are you going to join Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman to celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary by buying the costumes?