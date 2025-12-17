Roblox Become the Biggest Brainrot Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Become the Biggest Brainrot codes on December 17, 2025.

Roblox is full of games about collecting or stealing brainrots, but Become the Biggest Brainrot flips the idea entirely. In this experience, your goal is to train, rebirth, and grow into the largest brainrot on the server. Size plays a major role, as bigger brainrots can dominate smaller players. To help you grow faster, the developers occasionally release promo codes that grant free size boosts. Below is the complete and updated list of Become the Biggest Brainrot codes.

All Working Become the Biggest Brainrot Codes

Update4 – Redeem for free Size

– Redeem for free Size 5MVisits – Redeem for free Size

– Redeem for free Size Speed – Redeem for free Size

– Redeem for free Size Update3 – Redeem for free Size

Make sure to redeem these codes as soon as possible, as Roblox codes can expire without notice.

Expired Become the Biggest Brainrot Codes

1MVisits

These codes are no longer active and cannot be redeemed for rewards.

How to Redeem Become the Biggest Brainrot Codes

Redeeming codes in Become the Biggest Brainrot is simple. Follow these steps to claim your rewards:

Launch Become the Biggest Brainrot on Roblox. Click the Shop button on the right side of the screen. Scroll down to the codes section. Enter a working code in the “Enter code” text box. Click the Redeem button to receive your rewards.

If a code doesn’t work right away, try rejoining the game to enter a different server, as new updates may not be available on all servers immediately.

How to Find More Become the Biggest Brainrot Codes

New codes for Become the Biggest Brainrot are usually released during major updates, milestones, or bug-fix patches. To stay up to date, here are the best places to check:

This Become the Biggest Brainrot codes guide

The official Biggest Brainrot Roblox group

The game’s Roblox page and description

For the easiest way to never miss a code, bookmark this page and check back frequently. We’ll add new Become the Biggest Brainrot codes as soon as they’re released.