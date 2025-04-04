Roblox Car Crushers 2 Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Car Crushers 2 Codes on April 4th, 2025.

Want to boost your destructive power in Car Crushers 2? Our updated list of codes gives you access to free MP bonuses to help you purchase better vehicles and cause more mayhem in this Roblox demolition experience. Whether you’re crushing cars in the derby or experimenting with different crusher types, these codes will accelerate your progress without spending Robux.

Active Car Crushers 2 Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are currently working in Car Crushers 2 as of today:

SPRINGFLIGHT – Rewards MP Bonus ( new )

Make sure to redeem these codes quickly before they expire! We regularly check for new codes and update this list whenever fresh ones are released.

Expired Car Crushers 2 Codes

These codes no longer work in Car Crushers 2:

VINTAGECRUISE – 70 MP

RETRODRIVE – 70 MP

SUPERGT – 70 MP

1.5MLikes – 20 MP

1XMONEY – MP

V16SUPER – 70 MP

SUPERSPORT – 70 MP

CLASSICV8 – 20 MP

V10POWER

XMAS

TRACKSTAR

HALLOWEEN – 30 MP

SUPERLIGHT – 20 MP

SANDATTACK – 20 MP

ROCKETSPEED – 30 MP

RALLYMASTER – 20 MP

AIRSTUNT – 30 MP

CodeNumber1 – 20 MP

GRASS – 200 Credits

How to Redeem Car Crushers 2 Codes

Redeeming codes for Car Crushers 2 is quick and easy if you follow these steps:

Launch Car Crushers 2 in Roblox. Click on the Settings icon (gear/cog wheel) at the top of the screen. Look for the Redeem Codes section and click the Open button. Enter a working code in the text box Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards

Remember that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so it’s best to copy and paste them directly from our list to avoid any errors. If you’re entering them manually, make sure to use the exact capitalization and spacing as shown above.

How to Find More Car Crushers 2 Codes

The developers of Car Crushers 2 release new codes sporadically, often coinciding with game updates, special events, or milestone achievements. To stay informed about the latest codes:

Bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we update our list whenever new codes are released

and check back regularly, as we update our list whenever new codes are released Join the official Car Crushers 2 Discord server for announcements and community discussions

Follow the developer Panwells on X/Twitter for game updates and occasional code drops

Check the official Roblox game page for announcements

Unlike some other Roblox games, Car Crushers 2 doesn’t have a predictable schedule for code releases, so keeping an eye on these sources is your best bet for catching new codes as soon as they’re available.