Roblox Car Crushers 2 Codes (April 2025)

by Karan Singh
by Karan Singh

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Car Crushers 2 Codes on April 4th, 2025.

Want to boost your destructive power in Car Crushers 2? Our updated list of codes gives you access to free MP bonuses to help you purchase better vehicles and cause more mayhem in this Roblox demolition experience. Whether you’re crushing cars in the derby or experimenting with different crusher types, these codes will accelerate your progress without spending Robux.

roblox car crushers 2 codes

Active Car Crushers 2 Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are currently working in Car Crushers 2 as of today:

  • SPRINGFLIGHT – Rewards MP Bonus (new)

Make sure to redeem these codes quickly before they expire! We regularly check for new codes and update this list whenever fresh ones are released.

Expired Car Crushers 2 Codes

These codes no longer work in Car Crushers 2:

  • VINTAGECRUISE – 70 MP
  • RETRODRIVE – 70 MP
  • SUPERGT – 70 MP
  • 1.5MLikes – 20 MP
  • 1XMONEY – MP
  • V16SUPER – 70 MP
  • SUPERSPORT – 70 MP
  • CLASSICV8 – 20 MP
  • V10POWER
  • XMAS
  • TRACKSTAR
  • HALLOWEEN – 30 MP
  • SUPERLIGHT – 20 MP
  • SANDATTACK – 20 MP
  • ROCKETSPEED – 30 MP
  • RALLYMASTER – 20 MP
  • AIRSTUNT – 30 MP
  • CodeNumber1 – 20 MP
  • GRASS – 200 Credits

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Car Crushers 2 Codes

Redeeming codes for Car Crushers 2 is quick and easy if you follow these steps:

  1. Launch Car Crushers 2 in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Settings icon (gear/cog wheel) at the top of the screen.
  3. Look for the Redeem Codes section and click the Open button.
  4. Enter a working code in the text box
  5. Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards

Remember that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so it’s best to copy and paste them directly from our list to avoid any errors. If you’re entering them manually, make sure to use the exact capitalization and spacing as shown above.

redeem roblox car crushers 2 codes

How to Find More Car Crushers 2 Codes

The developers of Car Crushers 2 release new codes sporadically, often coinciding with game updates, special events, or milestone achievements. To stay informed about the latest codes:

Unlike some other Roblox games, Car Crushers 2 doesn’t have a predictable schedule for code releases, so keeping an eye on these sources is your best bet for catching new codes as soon as they’re available.

