Roblox Collect All Pets Codes (April 2025)

Looking to expand your pet collection in Roblox’s Collect All Pets? You’ve come to the right place! This popular pet simulator lets you hatch eggs and collect over 200 unique pets, but the grind can get tough. That’s where codes come in – they provide free boosts to help you progress faster and collect more pets. We’ve compiled a complete list of all active Collect All Pets codes, along with instructions on how to redeem them.

Active Collect All Pets Codes

Here is a list of all active All Pets codes verified by our team:

TheresMyFavoriteLeaf – 2 hours of 2x Gold ( new )

– 2 hours of 2x Gold ( ) RaceAgainstTheSinkingSun – 2 hours of 2x Shiny Luck

– 2 hours of 2x Shiny Luck BagesDissonance – 2 hours of 2x Shiny Luck

– 2 hours of 2x Shiny Luck PascalsFryingPan – 2 hours of 2x Metallic Luck

– 2 hours of 2x Metallic Luck Kesculptorec – 2 hours of 2x Metallic Luck

– 2 hours of 2x Metallic Luck ThreeEtherThere – 2 hours of 2x Gold

– 2 hours of 2x Gold HiHatsAndRidesOnly – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost DroppedDropDroppage – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost SeniorPlanta – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost DividedBy – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost LeftToRight – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost Tennessee – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost InvestigationWeb – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost PentaNeoSecrets – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost AddThisStep – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost ToTheseLogs – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost ThenAddThis – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost BigHoleInTheWall – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost Mountaineer – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost ItsAlwaysADesert – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost ArcticMoon – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost ConcaveForward – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost Buttertom_1m – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost Amebas – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost Sub2PHMittens – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost Chocolatemilk – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost Meerkat – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost CommonLoon – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost Viper_Toffi – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost eaglenight222 – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost Plasmatic_Void – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost SpeedPlayzTree – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost KlausWasHere – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost TheGreatCodeInTheSky – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost TreeSauce – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost Groupie – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost FirstCodeEver – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost SecretCodeWasHere – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost Brrrrr – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost 4815162342 – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost Metallicmushroom – 2 hours of Credit

– 2 hours of Credit ShinySubmarine – 2 hours of Credit

– 2 hours of Credit ToInfinity – 2 hours of Credit

Expired Collect All Pets Codes

The following codes have expired and no longer work in Collect All Pets:

Taikatalvi

ThingsThatHaveWaves

IfYouAintFirst

ProsperousGrounds

FFR

Shinier

FromTheMachine

MrPocket

FusionIndy

Orion

ImFlying

Massproduction

shipwrecked

StrobeLight

FourCrystals

OverEasy

FiveNewCodes

Stadium

Electromagnetism

Ocean

NotEnoughDrops

ToPointOh

SticksAndStonesAndLevers

CrazyDiamond

LookOut

Unihorns

GenAutoCalc

Metallic

OneOutOfEight

MusketeersAndAmigos

OneZero

AndIThinkToMyself

SeasonsAndAMovie

BurgersAndFries

InfiniteLoop

Mountin

DuneBuggy

GlitteringGold

FastTyper

ItsTheGrotto

FewAndFarBetween

Click

TooMuchBalanceChanges

Erdentempl

MemoryLeak

TillFjalls

PillarsOfCreation

TooManyDrops

DuelingDragons

WhoLetTheDogsOut

ItsAChicken

NewCode

HorseWithNoName

How to Redeem Collect All Pets Codes

Redeeming codes for Collect All Pets is simple. Just follow these steps:

Launch Roblox and open Collect All Pets. Look for the blue tag icon on the top right side of the screen. Click on this icon to open the code redemption window. Enter or paste your code into the “Enter Code” text box. Click the “Submit” button.

If a code doesn’t work, make sure you’ve typed it exactly as shown above, including correct capitalization and any underscores or special characters. Remember that codes can expire without notice, so redeem them as soon as possible.

How to Find More Collect All Pets Codes

The developers of Collect All Pets regularly release new codes through various channels. To stay updated on the latest codes, you can:

Bookmark this page and check back regularly as we update it with new codes

Join the official TwoZoos Roblox group for announcements

Join the official Collect All Pets Discord server where codes are often shared first

New codes are typically released during game updates, special events, or when the game reaches certain milestones. Keep an eye out during these times for fresh codes.