Roblox Collect All Pets Codes (April 2025)

by Karan Singh
Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Collect All Pets Codes on April 5th, 2025.

Looking to expand your pet collection in Roblox’s Collect All Pets? You’ve come to the right place! This popular pet simulator lets you hatch eggs and collect over 200 unique pets, but the grind can get tough. That’s where codes come in – they provide free boosts to help you progress faster and collect more pets. We’ve compiled a complete list of all active Collect All Pets codes, along with instructions on how to redeem them.

Active Collect All Pets Codes

Here is a list of all active All Pets codes verified by our team:

  • TheresMyFavoriteLeaf – 2 hours of 2x Gold (new)
  • RaceAgainstTheSinkingSun – 2 hours of 2x Shiny Luck
  • BagesDissonance – 2 hours of 2x Shiny Luck
  • PascalsFryingPan – 2 hours of 2x Metallic Luck
  • Kesculptorec – 2 hours of 2x Metallic Luck
  • ThreeEtherThere – 2 hours of 2x Gold
  • HiHatsAndRidesOnly – 2x Gold Boost
  • DroppedDropDroppage – 2x Gold Boost
  • SeniorPlanta – 2x Gold Boost
  • DividedBy – 2x Gold Boost
  • LeftToRight – 2x Gold Boost
  • Tennessee – 2x Gold Boost
  • InvestigationWeb – 2x Gold Boost
  • PentaNeoSecrets – 2x Gold Boost
  • AddThisStep – 2x Gold Boost
  • ToTheseLogs – 2x Gold Boost
  • ThenAddThis – 2x Gold Boost
  • BigHoleInTheWall – 2x Gold Boost
  • Mountaineer – 2x Gold Boost
  • ItsAlwaysADesert – 2x Gold Boost
  • ArcticMoon – 2x Gold Boost
  • ConcaveForward – 2x Gold Boost
  • Buttertom_1m – 2x Gold Boost
  • Amebas – 2x Gold Boost
  • Sub2PHMittens – 2x Gold Boost
  • Chocolatemilk – 2x Gold Boost
  • Meerkat – 2x Gold Boost
  • CommonLoon – 2x Gold Boost
  • Viper_Toffi – 2x Gold Boost
  • eaglenight222 – 2x Gold Boost
  • Plasmatic_Void – 2x Gold Boost
  • SpeedPlayzTree – 2x Gold Boost
  • KlausWasHere – 2x Gold Boost
  • TheGreatCodeInTheSky – 2x Gold Boost
  • TreeSauce – 2x Gold Boost
  • Groupie – 2x Gold Boost
  • FirstCodeEver – 2x Gold Boost
  • SecretCodeWasHere – 2x Gold Boost
  • Brrrrr – 2x Gold Boost
  • 4815162342 – 2x Gold Boost
  • Metallicmushroom – 2 hours of Credit
  • ShinySubmarine – 2 hours of Credit
  • ToInfinity – 2 hours of Credit

Expired Collect All Pets Codes

The following codes have expired and no longer work in Collect All Pets:

  • Taikatalvi
  • ThingsThatHaveWaves
  • IfYouAintFirst
  • ProsperousGrounds
  • FFR
  • Shinier
  • FromTheMachine
  • MrPocket
  • FusionIndy
  • Orion
  • ImFlying
  • Massproduction
  • shipwrecked
  • StrobeLight
  • FourCrystals
  • OverEasy
  • FiveNewCodes
  • Stadium
  • Electromagnetism
  • Ocean
  • NotEnoughDrops
  • ToPointOh
  • SticksAndStonesAndLevers
  • CrazyDiamond
  • LookOut
  • Unihorns
  • GenAutoCalc
  • Metallic
  • OneOutOfEight
  • MusketeersAndAmigos
  • OneZero
  • AndIThinkToMyself
  • SeasonsAndAMovie
  • BurgersAndFries
  • InfiniteLoop
  • Mountin
  • DuneBuggy
  • GlitteringGold
  • FastTyper
  • ItsTheGrotto
  • FewAndFarBetween
  • Click
  • TooMuchBalanceChanges
  • Erdentempl
  • MemoryLeak
  • TillFjalls
  • PillarsOfCreation
  • TooManyDrops
  • DuelingDragons
  • WhoLetTheDogsOut
  • ItsAChicken
  • NewCode
  • HorseWithNoName

How to Redeem Collect All Pets Codes

Redeeming codes for Collect All Pets is simple. Just follow these steps:

  1. Launch Roblox and open Collect All Pets.
  2. Look for the blue tag icon on the top right side of the screen.
  3. Click on this icon to open the code redemption window.
  4. Enter or paste your code into the “Enter Code” text box.
  5. Click the “Submit” button.
If a code doesn’t work, make sure you’ve typed it exactly as shown above, including correct capitalization and any underscores or special characters. Remember that codes can expire without notice, so redeem them as soon as possible.

How to Find More Collect All Pets Codes

The developers of Collect All Pets regularly release new codes through various channels. To stay updated on the latest codes, you can:

New codes are typically released during game updates, special events, or when the game reaches certain milestones. Keep an eye out during these times for fresh codes.

