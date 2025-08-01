Roblox Dalgona Tycoon Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Dalgona Tycoon Codes on August 1st, 2025.

Building your own dalgona candy factory while trying to survive challenges inspired by Squid Game creates one of the most unique tycoon experiences on Roblox. The game perfectly captures the tension of the Sugar Honeycombs challenge from Squid Game’s first season while adding tycoon elements like hiring employees and managing production. Your goal is to expand your factory by hiring workers who generate passive income, but starting out can be tough without the right resources. Let’s take a look at whether there are free codes available for this candy-making empire.

Working Dalgona Tycoon Codes

We checked these codes, and they work right now in the game. Since this is a Squid Game-inspired tycoon, codes help you get the potions and resources you need to expand your factory:

release – 2x Shiny Potion

– 2x Shiny Potion lilo_present – 1x Shiny Potion

Expired Codes

Right now, there are no old codes that have stopped working. The game is still pretty new, so both codes above still give you free rewards.

How to Use Dalgona Tycoon Codes in Roblox

Using codes in Dalgona Tycoon is really easy, and the shop button is right where you can see it when you start playing. Here’s how to use your codes:

Open Dalgona Tycoon Look for the red Shop button on the left side of your screen Click on it to open the shop menu Scroll to the bottom or click the Codes button on the right Type your code in the gray text field Click the green Verify button to get your rewards

How to Find More Codes

We watch for new codes all the time and update this guide when we find them. The developers release codes when they add new features or when the game reaches special goals. If you want to look for codes yourself, you can check these places:

Keep checking back for new codes, because when Dalgona Tycoon releases them, they really help you get the potions and resources needed to build an amazing candy factory.