Update: Added new Dig It codes on January 11, 2025.

By redeeming the Dig It codes, you can get rewards that can help you progress further into the game. For example, you can use them to get the in-game currency called Doolars for free. It is the main medium of exchange used to purchase various important items like new shovels, mounts, etc. Since the codes have a limited shelf time, you might want to redeem them quickly before they expire. To help you with that, here’s a list of all the working codes for this game.

Also, if you are not sure how to redeem the codes in Dig It, simply scroll down for a step-by-step guide.

All Active Dig It Codes

You can find a list of all the active codes for this Roblox experience in the list below.

BENS0N: Redeem this code to get free 1 D$ (latest code)

The codes above can be redeemed to get free rewards in Roblox Dig It. But you need to be quick as the codes are time-sensitive and expire soon.

Inactive Codes Dig It Codes

Fortunately, there are no inactive or expired codes in this game yet. But as we mentioned, the codes are time-sensitive and you can expect them to expire within a few days or weeks. In case an active code expires, we will update this section. This will keep you from being confused between the active and inactive ones.

How to Redeem Dig It Codes

If you are having trouble redeeming the codes, follow the steps mentioned below to get the job done.

Firstly, launch Dig It on your device and spawn into the game. Next, click on the three-lines icons in the bottom right corner of the screen. A bunch of options will now appear on the screen. Navigate and select the Codes button from there. Enter the codes in the text box and click Redeem button to receive your free reward.

While redeeming the codes, make sure that you are using proper letter cases. Codes are case-sensitive, and they won’t work if you enter them wrong. We recommend that you copy-paste the codes from here into the game to avoid any errors.

How to Get More Roblox Dig It Codes

You can join the official Discord Server of this experience to stay up-to-date with the latest information and codes. The server is operated by the developers so everything posted there is official.

That’s it for this guide folks. Redeem the above codes right away and get your freebies before it’s too late.