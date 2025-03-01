Home » Gaming » Roblox Doors Codes (March 2025)

Roblox Doors Codes (March 2025)

We last updated this article with new Roblox Doors codes on March 1st, 2025.

Need some extra knobs and revives for your next run through the haunted hotel? We’ve got you covered with all the latest Doors codes. With entities like Rush and Seek lurking around every corner, these freebies might just help you survive the night. Let’s check out all the working codes before the lights go out.

Roblox Doors Codes

Working Doors Codes

A list of active Doors codes recently verified by our team. Make sure to enter them exactly as shown – codes are case-sensitive!

  • SIX2025 – 100 knobs and one revive [NEW!]
  • SCREECHSUCKS – 50 knobs [NEW!]

Expired Doors Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

  • 5B
  • THEHUNT
  • THREE
  • 4B
  • 2BILLIONVISITS
  • SORRYFORDELAY
  • SORRYBOUTTHAT
  • ONEBILLIONVISITS
  • psst
  • 500MVISITS
  • LOOKBEHINDYOU
  • 100MVISITS
  • TEST

Looking for codes in other popular Roblox games? Check out our guides for Sols RNG codes and our complete Roblox Codes hub for more freebies across all experiences.

How to Redeem Doors Codes in Roblox

Follow these simple steps to claim your Doors Codes in Roblox:

  1. Launch Doors on Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter your code in the top box.
  4. Click Redeem (you may need to click multiple times).

Note: If your code isn’t working, try pressing the redeem button a few more times as it can be slightly buggy. Also double-check that you’ve entered the code exactly as shown above, including proper capitalization.

How to Find New Doors Codes

Staying up-to-date with the latest Doors codes is easier than hiding! We keep this guide updated daily, but you can also follow the developer’s X account and join their Discord server. New codes typically drop during special events or when the game hits major milestones, so keep an eye out for those visit-count achievements.

Whether you’re exploring alone or with friends, these codes can give you the extra edge needed to survive the horrors that await behind each door. Keep checking back here for new codes as they’re released.

