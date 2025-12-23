Roblox Dungeon RNG Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Roblox Dungeon RNG codes on December 23, 2025.

Dungeon RNG is a Roblox experience featuring both PvE and PvP game modes. You roll for the blades, craft relics for them, and progress in dungeons by defeating NPCs or other players. Redeem codes can make your in-game journey a lot easier because they provide free potions that boost luck, XP, roll speed, and more. This article provides a complete list of active Roblox Dungeon RNG codes for December 2025, along with a guide to redeeming them.

Active Dungeon RNG Codes

Below are all active Dungeon RNG codes that provide free potions upon redemption:

betterluck – 2 LuckMulti potions

– 2 LuckMulti potions trickortreat – 2 Leprechaun potions

– 2 Leprechaun potions pumpkin – 2 Leprechaun potions

– 2 Leprechaun potions christmas2025 – 3 Leprechaun potions

Expired Dungeon RNG Codes

Below is the list of codes that have expired as of December 2025:

LepLepLep

SuperLepPlease

EggPlease

SummerEvent

EvilBlacksmith

Easter2025

SaintPatrick2025

SkillTree

FiftyMillionVisits

ImOpNowRight?

Valentine2025

Winter2025

NewYear2025

ServerBoostMeter

FreeWinterRift

SoloRiftUpdate

FortyMillionVisits

Sorry4Spins!

Snowflakes

CosmicUpdate

ThirtyFourMillionVisits

ServerRestart

Update15

ThirtyTwoMillionVisits

ThirtyMillionVisits

TrickOrTreat

TwentyEightMillionVisits

Halloween

TwentyFiveMillionVisits

Update12

TwentyTwoMillionVisits

TwentyMillionVisits

Update11

SeventeenMillionVisits

Update10

FourteenMillionVisits

Update9

KeepRollingToHitBig

TenMillionVisits

Update8

NineMillionVisits

Update7

EightMillionVisits

SevenMillionVisits

Update6

SixMillionVisits

FiveMillionVisits

Update5

FourMillionVisits

Update4

ThreeMillionVisits

Update3

TwoMillionVisits

Update2

OneMillionVisits

update1 release

How to Redeem Dungeon RNG Codes in Roblox

Follow the steps listed below to redeem the active codes for free rewards:

Launch the Dungeon RNG experience in Roblox. Tap the Shop icon on the left side of the screen. You can find it below the AutoAttack button. Scroll and click on the Redeem button on the right side of the Shop menu. Copy/paste an active code into the box that says Code. Tap the OK button to receive freebies.

We always recommend copying and pasting the codes to avoid any spelling errors. Additionally, the codes will expire soon, so redeem them as soon as possible to not miss out on freebies.

How to Find More Redeem Codes

The developers share Dungeon RNG codes on the game’s official Discord channel. You can also find the latest code in the description section of the game’s official Roblox page. Additionally, we will update this guide whenever the developers release new code in the forthcoming updates. You can bookmark this page to get the latest codes as soon as they are released.