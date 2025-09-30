Roblox Japanese Supermarket Simulator Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Japanese Supermarket Simulator Codes on September 30th, 2025.

Japanese Supermarket Simulator is an engaging business simulation game where you manage your own Japanese convenience store. You’ll sell authentic Japanese products like Konbini coffee, Ichiban ramen, and Komachi cookies while expanding your store and keeping customers satisfied. The game requires significant investment in licenses, products, shelves, and decorations to build a successful supermarket empire. Let’s check out the current codes that can help boost your business with free coins.

Working Japanese Supermarket Simulator Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Japanese Supermarket Simulator that you can redeem right now:

10KLIKES – Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins

– Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins MINTYBONUS – Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins

These codes provide essential starting capital to help new players get their supermarket business running smoothly and earn better profits from the beginning.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Japanese Supermarket Simulator at this time. All released codes are still working and can be redeemed for rewards.

How to Redeem Japanese Supermarket Simulator Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Japanese Supermarket Simulator codes:

Open Japanese Supermarket Simulator in Roblox. Press the K key on your keyboard or click the button with text label in the upper left corner near settings. Type your code in the white text field that appears. Press the green Redeem button to claim your free coins.

Make sure to enter codes exactly as shown, as they are case-sensitive. Redeem codes quickly before they expire to ensure you get your rewards.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Japanese Supermarket Simulator codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new code releases. You can also find codes through these official sources:

The Japanese Supermarket Simulator Roblox game page often features code announcements in the description section. Check there regularly for updates and new code drops. Join the Japanese Supermarket Simulator Discord server for community discussions and immediate code announcements when they’re released by developers.