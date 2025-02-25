Roblox King Legacy Codes (February 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox King Legacy Codes on February 25th, 2025.
King Legacy is one of Roblox’s most impressive One Piece-inspired games that puts you in the shoes of a pirate on an epic adventure. As you navigate through challenging quests and battle powerful enemies, having extra resources can make your journey significantly easier. These King Legacy codes provide free Stat Resets, EXP boosts, Gems, and cash that will help both beginners and veteran players progress faster through the game.
The developers at Venture Lagoons frequently update the game with new content and codes, making this the perfect time to jump in and claim your rewards.
Working King Legacy Codes (February 2025)
Our team has verified these codes are working:
- PvPArenaFun – Redeem for a Stat Refund
- QuakeTsunamiBoost – Redeem for a Stat Refund
- KioruV2PowerUp – Redeem for 15 Minutes x2 Exp
- DragonColorsUnlocked – Redeem for Free Gold Key
- ThirdSeaAdventures – Redeem for 25 Gems
- Update7Release – Redeem for 15 Minutes x2 Exp
- X100KSuccess – Redeem for a Stat Refund
- IslandQuestRepeat – Redeem for 10 Copper Keys
- Halloween2024 – Redeem for 50 Candies and a Stat Reset
- Update7.1 – Redeem for 25 Gems
- <3LEEPUNGG – Redeem for 30 Minutes x2 Exp
- PlayKingLegacyFor5Gems – Redeem for 5 Gems
- RainbowDragon – Redeem for 100 Gems (For redemption, you need the old Rainbow Dragon color)
- DragonColorRefund – Redeem for 50 Gems (You will only get 10 Gems if your color was the original red)
- PassiveMaster – Redeem for 1 Fate Book
- InfernoKingAwaits – Redeem for 15 Minutes x2 Exp
- SKGames – Redeem for 15 Minutes x2 Exp
- TelekinesisFruitPower – Redeem for a 1 Iron Key
- EpicAdventure – Redeem for a Stat Reset
- WELCOMETOKINGLEGACY – Redeem for 20 Minutes x2 Exp
- FREESTATSRESET – Redeem for a Stat Reset
- 2MFAV – Redeem for a Stat Reset
- Peodiz – Redeem for 100k Cash
- DinoxLive – Redeem for 100k Cash
Expired King Legacy Codes
These codes no longer work in the game:
- FruitAwakeningTime
- Update7.0.4
- OWNERMETEOR
- PLAYKINGLEGACYFOR10GEMS
- UPDATE6
- DOUGHAWAKENING
- Peodiz10k
- shutdownhotfix
- ExperienceDoubling
- 10KYZX-4LPQ8-WFJ
- UPDATE5
- YT10K
- Sub2Leepungg
- Update4.7
- Halloween2023
- 3xilescha1r
- Update4.6YAY
- 1MLikes
- 2BVisits
- Thx4Waiting
- 2023
- delayedchristmas2022
- UPDATE4.0.2
- HYDRAGLYPHICS
- 900KLIKES
- UPDATE4
- lagshallnotpass
- UPDATE4.5.3
- UPDATE4.5.2
- 950KLIKES
- UPDATE4.5.0
- THXFOR1BVISIT
- 1MFAV
- 650KLIKES
- UPDATE3.5
- Update3_17
- 550KLIKES
- Update3
- 500KLIKES
- 300KLIKES
- 400KLIKES
- 900KFAV
- 800KFAV
- 700KFAV
- 600KFAV
- Update2_17
- BeckyStyle
- 300MVISITS
- 500KFAV
- 250KLIKES
- GasGas
- KingPieceComeBack
- REDBIRD
- NewDragon
- Brachio
- 150KLIKES
- 200MVISITS
- 300KFAV
- Update2_16
Looking for more Roblox freebies? Check out our guides for Blox Fruits codes and Sols RNG codes to power up in other popular Roblox games. You can also check our Roblox codes hub for other experiences as well.
How to Redeem Codes in King Legacy
Follow these simple steps to claim your codes for King Legacy:
- Launch King Legacy in Roblox.
- Click on the Menu button at the bottom of the screen.
- Select the Shop icon.
- Scroll down to the bottom of the shop menu.
- Enter your code in the Enter Code text box.
- Click Redeem to get your rewards.
If a code doesn’t work, make sure you’ve typed it exactly as shown above, including capital letters and special characters. Codes are case-sensitive, so even small differences can prevent them from working.
Where to Find More King Legacy Codes
While we keep this guide updated with all the latest codes, you might want to follow official sources to get codes as soon as they’re released. Your best bet is to join the official King Legacy Discord server, where developers regularly share new codes with the community. You can also follow the game’s X (formerly Twitter) account for announcements, check the game’s description on Roblox, or keep an eye on in-game notifications during special events.
Remember that codes don’t last forever, so redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on free rewards. These resources will help you build a stronger character and progress faster through the game’s challenging adventures.