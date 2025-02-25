Roblox King Legacy Codes (February 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox King Legacy Codes on February 25th, 2025.

King Legacy is one of Roblox’s most impressive One Piece-inspired games that puts you in the shoes of a pirate on an epic adventure. As you navigate through challenging quests and battle powerful enemies, having extra resources can make your journey significantly easier. These King Legacy codes provide free Stat Resets, EXP boosts, Gems, and cash that will help both beginners and veteran players progress faster through the game.

The developers at Venture Lagoons frequently update the game with new content and codes, making this the perfect time to jump in and claim your rewards.

Working King Legacy Codes (February 2025)

Our team has verified these codes are working:

PvPArenaFun – Redeem for a Stat Refund

– Redeem for a Stat Refund QuakeTsunamiBoost – Redeem for a Stat Refund

– Redeem for a Stat Refund KioruV2PowerUp – Redeem for 15 Minutes x2 Exp

– Redeem for 15 Minutes x2 Exp DragonColorsUnlocked – Redeem for Free Gold Key

– Redeem for Free Gold Key ThirdSeaAdventures – Redeem for 25 Gems

– Redeem for 25 Gems Update7Release – Redeem for 15 Minutes x2 Exp

– Redeem for 15 Minutes x2 Exp X100KSuccess – Redeem for a Stat Refund

– Redeem for a Stat Refund IslandQuestRepeat – Redeem for 10 Copper Keys

– Redeem for 10 Copper Keys Halloween2024 – Redeem for 50 Candies and a Stat Reset

– Redeem for 50 Candies and a Stat Reset Update7.1 – Redeem for 25 Gems

– Redeem for 25 Gems <3LEEPUNGG – Redeem for 30 Minutes x2 Exp

– Redeem for 30 Minutes x2 Exp PlayKingLegacyFor5Gems – Redeem for 5 Gems

– Redeem for 5 Gems RainbowDragon – Redeem for 100 Gems (For redemption, you need the old Rainbow Dragon color)

– Redeem for 100 Gems (For redemption, you need the old Rainbow Dragon color) DragonColorRefund – Redeem for 50 Gems (You will only get 10 Gems if your color was the original red)

– Redeem for 50 Gems (You will only get 10 Gems if your color was the original red) PassiveMaster – Redeem for 1 Fate Book

– Redeem for 1 Fate Book InfernoKingAwaits – Redeem for 15 Minutes x2 Exp

– Redeem for 15 Minutes x2 Exp SKGames – Redeem for 15 Minutes x2 Exp

– Redeem for 15 Minutes x2 Exp TelekinesisFruitPower – Redeem for a 1 Iron Key

– Redeem for a 1 Iron Key EpicAdventure – Redeem for a Stat Reset

– Redeem for a Stat Reset WELCOMETOKINGLEGACY – Redeem for 20 Minutes x2 Exp

– Redeem for 20 Minutes x2 Exp FREESTATSRESET – Redeem for a Stat Reset

– Redeem for a Stat Reset 2MFAV – Redeem for a Stat Reset

– Redeem for a Stat Reset Peodiz – Redeem for 100k Cash

– Redeem for 100k Cash DinoxLive – Redeem for 100k Cash

Expired King Legacy Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

FruitAwakeningTime

Update7.0.4

OWNERMETEOR

PLAYKINGLEGACYFOR10GEMS

UPDATE6

DOUGHAWAKENING

Peodiz10k

shutdownhotfix

ExperienceDoubling

10KYZX-4LPQ8-WFJ

UPDATE5

YT10K

Sub2Leepungg

Update4.7

Halloween2023

3xilescha1r

Update4.6YAY

1MLikes

2BVisits

Thx4Waiting

2023

delayedchristmas2022

UPDATE4.0.2

HYDRAGLYPHICS

900KLIKES

UPDATE4

lagshallnotpass

UPDATE4.5.3

UPDATE4.5.2

950KLIKES

UPDATE4.5.0

THXFOR1BVISIT

1MFAV

650KLIKES

UPDATE3.5

Update3_17

550KLIKES

Update3

500KLIKES

300KLIKES

400KLIKES

900KFAV

800KFAV

700KFAV

600KFAV

Update2_17

BeckyStyle

300MVISITS

500KFAV

250KLIKES

GasGas

KingPieceComeBack

REDBIRD

NewDragon

Brachio

150KLIKES

200MVISITS

300KFAV

Update2_16

How to Redeem Codes in King Legacy

Follow these simple steps to claim your codes for King Legacy:

Launch King Legacy in Roblox. Click on the Menu button at the bottom of the screen. Select the Shop icon. Scroll down to the bottom of the shop menu. Enter your code in the Enter Code text box. Click Redeem to get your rewards.

If a code doesn’t work, make sure you’ve typed it exactly as shown above, including capital letters and special characters. Codes are case-sensitive, so even small differences can prevent them from working.

Where to Find More King Legacy Codes

While we keep this guide updated with all the latest codes, you might want to follow official sources to get codes as soon as they’re released. Your best bet is to join the official King Legacy Discord server, where developers regularly share new codes with the community. You can also follow the game’s X (formerly Twitter) account for announcements, check the game’s description on Roblox, or keep an eye on in-game notifications during special events.

Remember that codes don’t last forever, so redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on free rewards. These resources will help you build a stronger character and progress faster through the game’s challenging adventures.