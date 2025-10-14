Roblox Loomian Legacy Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Loomian Legacy Codes on October 14th, 2025.

Loomian Legacy is a monster-collecting RPG where you choose a starting Loomian creature and explore a vast world filled with unique creatures to discover. You’ll complete quests, battle trainers, and evolve your Loomians to become more powerful as you progress through the story. Every Loomian features its own unique evolution paths, making each creature’s journey different and special. Using codes gives you free boost tokens to speed up progression, exclusive cosmetic items, special mounts, and even rare Loomian variants. Let’s take a look at all the working codes that will help you become the ultimate Loomian trainer.

Working Loomian Legacy Codes

Our team has verified these codes and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning. Note: Codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown.

Loomunity2025 – 10 Boost Tokens and 100 Tennis Tickets

– 10 Boost Tokens and 100 Tennis Tickets CandyCrash – 10 Boost Tokens

– 10 Boost Tokens TheCakeIsReal – Angel Food Cake and Devil Food Cake

– Angel Food Cake and Devil Food Cake DuskitPlush – Duskit Plush Reskin

– Duskit Plush Reskin 2kPlushie – 10 Boost Tokens and Celebration Disc

– 10 Boost Tokens and Celebration Disc PartyAtThePark – 10 Boost Tokens and Omni Disc

– 10 Boost Tokens and Omni Disc Recharge – 3 UMV Batteries and 5 Boost Tokens

– 3 UMV Batteries and 5 Boost Tokens LetsDive – 5 UMV Batteries

– 5 UMV Batteries EggKingTreasure – 10 Boost Tokens

– 10 Boost Tokens BeMine – 10 Boost Tokens, 20 Heart Discs, and Bouquet

– 10 Boost Tokens, 20 Heart Discs, and Bouquet JollySendoff – 10 Boost Tokens

Expired Codes

These codes no longer work, but it’s worth trying them just in case they get reactivated:

Eggcellent2025

TweetHeart

LNY2025

HolidayTokens

NewYearNewCode

Testing123

NewYear2024

Yay100k

Sw1mWithMe

Get10Tokens

How to Redeem Loomian Legacy Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Loomian Legacy requires completing the tutorial first. Once you’re past that initial requirement, the process is straightforward. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Loomian Legacy from your Roblox games list If you haven’t already, complete the tutorial. Look for the purple basket icon or Shop button at the top of the screen. Click on it to open the shop menu. Navigate to the Codes section. Type or paste your chosen code into the Redeem Code box (remember: case-sensitive!). Click Redeem to claim your rewards.

The boost tokens you earn from codes help speed up your Loomian’s progression, while cosmetic items like discs, cakes, and plushies let you customize your trainer profile and show off your style.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Loomian Legacy freebies. However, the developers at Llama Train Studio share code on their official channels that are worth following. The Llama Train Studio Twitter account is where developers typically announce new codes first, especially during special events, holidays, and milestone celebrations. You can also try joining the official Discord server.